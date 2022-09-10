Volleyball Defeats NJIT In Four Sets

Next Match: Holy Cross 9/10/2022 | 5:30 PM Sept. 10 (Sat) / 5:30 PM Holy Cross

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team defeated NJIT in four sets at the Friar Volleyball Classic on Sept. 10 in Providence, RI The Friars improved to 2-0 in the tournament, which is in its 17th year.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took set one, 25-18.

– The Friars notched 12 kills and were led by Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.), who had four.

– Providence maintained the lead for the majority of the set with only one lead change.

– Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmstead, Ohio) combined for 11 assists.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Friars captured set two, 25-16.

– Providence went on a 6-1 run to claim the win in set two.

– Nelson notched three more kills, bringing her total to seven in the match.

– Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) added three kills for a total of six in the match.

– Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) recorded six digs to reach double digits in the category (12).

– Kayla Grant leads the team in hitting percentage, hitting .800 on five attempts.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: NJIT battled back to take set three, 25-18.

– The set had three ties and two lead changes.

– Nelson added four kills to bring her to double digits, hitting .611.

– Mullally and Ruggles combined for 11 assists adding four and seven, respectfully.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence edged out NJIT, 25-21.

– Rhoden notched four kills, bringing her to 10 in the match.

– Taylor collected four digs, while Jiji Lykins (Virginia Beach, Va.) and Mullally added three each.

– Mullally and Grant each registered a block assist.

MATCH NOTES:

– Mullally posted a double-double with 11 kills and 25 assists.

– Three Friars, Mullally, Nelson and Rhoden, each had double-digit kills.

– Nelson and Grant hit .522 and .500, respectively.

– The Friars improved to 2-0 on the weekend.

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will take on Holy Cross Tonight at 5:30 pm in Alumni Hall to close out the Friar Classic.

