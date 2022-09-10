Volleyball Defeats NJIT In Four Sets

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team defeated NJIT in four sets at the Friar Volleyball Classic on Sept. 10 in Providence, RI The Friars improved to 2-0 in the tournament, which is in its 17th year.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took set one, 25-18.
– The Friars notched 12 kills and were led by Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.), who had four.
– Providence maintained the lead for the majority of the set with only one lead change.
Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Sammie Ruggles (North Olmstead, Ohio) combined for 11 assists.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: The Friars captured set two, 25-16.
– Providence went on a 6-1 run to claim the win in set two.
– Nelson notched three more kills, bringing her total to seven in the match.
Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) added three kills for a total of six in the match.
Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) recorded six digs to reach double digits in the category (12).
Kayla Grant leads the team in hitting percentage, hitting .800 on five attempts.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: NJIT battled back to take set three, 25-18.
– The set had three ties and two lead changes.
– Nelson added four kills to bring her to double digits, hitting .611.
– Mullally and Ruggles combined for 11 assists adding four and seven, respectfully.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence edged out NJIT, 25-21.
Rhoden notched four kills, bringing her to 10 in the match.
– Taylor collected four digs, while Jiji Lykins (Virginia Beach, Va.) and Mullally added three each.
– Mullally and Grant each registered a block assist.

MATCH NOTES:
Mullally posted a double-double with 11 kills and 25 assists.
– Three Friars, Mullally, Nelson and Rhoden, each had double-digit kills.
– Nelson and Grant hit .522 and .500, respectively.
– The Friars improved to 2-0 on the weekend.
WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will take on Holy Cross Tonight at 5:30 pm in Alumni Hall to close out the Friar Classic.

– GO FRIARS! –

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button