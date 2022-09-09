Volleyball defeats Missouri Tigers in close five-set match

After a productive 2-1 weekend in Orlando, Florida, the Wildcats took on the 4-2 Missouri Tigers in Bramlage Coliseum on Sept. 7.

The Wildcats started off down 12-9 Midway through the first set before head Coach Suzie Fritz called her first timeout of the game. Coming out of the timeout, Missouri continued their control over the set and led the Wildcats 18-12. The Wildcats found their footing and made a comeback to tie the game 19-19, and kept up their newfound momentum to finish the comeback 27-25, taking the first set.

In set two, K-State held a firm lead throughout the entire set, finishing on a 10-5 run to win 25-14.

Taking a 2-0 lead and needing only one more set, the Wildcats started off with an early 13-10 lead before Missouri decided to use their first timeout. K-State continued to apply pressure as they went on yet another run to expand the lead to 18-11 before another Missouri timeout. The Tigers came out of the timeout fired up and went on a 9-4 run to bring the set close. K-State called their first timeout of the set with a 22-20 lead. After the timeout, the Tigers knotted it up at 23-23 before Fritz decided to use her final timeout of the set. Missouri was able to complete the comeback, winning their first set of the match 26-24 in a needed resurgence.

Coming off of their first set win, the Tigers jumped out to an early 13-11 lead before Coach Fritz called a timeout. The Tigers kept the pressure on to finish the set and won 25-20, setting up the final set to decide the match.

In the fifth and final set, K-State came out of the blocks hot, winning the first half of the set 8-2. The Tigers fought back but couldn’t catch their stride as the Wildcats won the set 15-10, taking the close match 3-2 and improving their record to 6-1.

Freshman outside hitter Shaylee Myers led the Wildcats in points with 24, followed by Haley Warner with 19.5 and Sydney Bolding with 16.5. Setter Loren Hinkle led in assists with 41 total assists throughout the match.

The Wildcats will go on to play in the Rambler Challenge on Sept. 9-10 in Chicago.