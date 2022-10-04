Volleyball Defeats Livingstone in a Five Set Thriller Monday Night

Next Match: Salem University 10/5/2022 | 6 P.M October 05 (Wed) / 6 PM Salem University History

SALISBURY, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team defeated Livingstone College in five sets (18-25, 20-25, 25-10, 25-17, 16-14) Monday night inside New Trent Gym in Salisbury, North Carolina.

The Rams improve to (6-9, 3-4 CIAA) while Livingstone falls to (1-4, 0-4 CIAA).

How it Happened

The Blue Bears took set one, 25-18 after opening the set on a 4-1 run. The Rams scored seven unanswered points to take a 7-4 lead, but two late runs from the Blue Bears helped them secure the set.

The Rams opened set two on a 6-3 run, but eventually fell 20-25, and Livingstone went up 2-0 in the match.

In set three, the Rams dominated the set winning 25-10, trailing the match 2-1 going into set four.

In set four, WSSU opened the set on a 4-1 run, then proceeded with a 6-4 run eventually winning 25-17 and tying the match 2-2.

Livingstone opened set five on a 4-1 run before the Rams responded with three straight points of their own to tie the match at 4-4. Then, they took an 8-5 lead going into the switching of sides. Points were exchanged back-and-forth, and the Rams and Blue Bears found themselves tied at 14-14. Winston-Salem State scored the last two points to take the match 16-14 and win the set, 3-2.

Inside the Numbers

Kills Lanier, Sanaa (12), Young, Breona (9), McIntyre, Niyonna (4)

Aces Lanier, Sanaa (7), Bowden, Angel (1), Davis, Rheign (1)

Blocks McIntyre, Niyonna (1), Davis, Rheign (1), White, Zoe (1)

Assists Bowden, Angel (17), McClinton, Kaylen (13), Davis, Rheign (2)

Digs Joyner, Paris (16), Bowden, Angel (9), Lanier, Sanaa (7)

Up Next

The Rams will host Salem University on Wednesday, October 5 inside Whitaker Gymnasium. Match time is slated for 6 pm