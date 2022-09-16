Volleyball Defeats East Lyme | The Newtown Bee

Newtown High School’s girls’ volleyball team put up a good battle but fell 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23) to visiting Joel Barlow of Redding in the September 8 season-opening match. Grace Miller had 15 kills and five digs, Zosia Teraszkiewicz logged ten kills and eight digs, Bella Rio registered 12 digs, and Amaro Beard-Galati had six kills.

The Nighthawks visited East Lyme on September 13 and prevailed 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-17). Ella Stubbs had three aces, Teraszkiewicz logged seven kills and 11 digs, Miller had two aces, three kills, and ten digs, Haley Austermann had four digs, and Lauren Young and Liz Anesi both contributed four kills.

They will return home to take on Darien Friday, September 16, at 4:30 pm for the first of three consecutive matches against FCIAC foes. Fairfield Ludlowe comes to town Monday, September 19 at 5:30 pm, and NHS travels to St Joseph of Trumbull two days later, also for a 5:30 start.

Lauren Young hits the ball over the net during a preseason scrimmage. The regular Slate got started with a 3-1 setback to visiting Joel Barlow on September 8. —Bee Photos, Hutchison

Amaro Beard-Galati serves the ball into play during preseason.

Annabel Saunders and Liz Anesi go up for a block during a scrimmage.