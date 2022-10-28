Volleyball Defeats Claflin on Senior Night

Next Match: at Fayetteville State University 10/31/2022 | 6 P.M October 31 (Mon) / 6 PM at Fayetteville State University History

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – On a night where the Winston-Salem State University volleyball team honored their five seniors, they also defeated Claflin in four sets (25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21) Thursday night inside Whitaker Gymnasium.

The Rams moved to (13-13, 9-5 CIAA) on the season, while the Panthers fell to (11-9, 5-9 CIAA) Before the match, WSSU honored and recognized Jericka Brodie , The word Lanier , Niyonna McIntyre , Myra Wallace and Breona Young for senior night.

The entire match was electrifying from set to set starting with the Rams opening set one on a 14-6 run and using that momentum to take the set, 25-18, and lead the match 1-0.

WSSU kept the momentum into set two, winning 25-23 and leading the match 2-0.

Even though the Rams opened up set three on a 6-0 run, Claflin eventually won the set 25-19 to trail the match 2-1.

Winston-Salem State University used an opening 15-9 scoring run to take set four 25-21 and the match 3-1.

Inside the Numbers

Kills Gray, Raven (16), Lanier, Sanaa (15), Young, Breona (11)

Aces Bowden, Angel (5)

Blocks Young, Breona (4), McIntyre, Niyonna (3), Gray, Raven (1)

Assists Bowden, Angel (14), Norwood, Brooke (13), McClinton, Kaylen (7)

Digs Wallace, Myra (15), Bowden, Angel (11), Norwood, Brooke (10)

Up next

The Rams are back in action on Monday traveling to Fayetteville, North Carolina to take on Fayetteville State at 6 pm