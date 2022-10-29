Volleyball Defeated By Villanova In Four Sets

Next Match: at Georgetown University 10/29/2022 | 2:00 PM October 29 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Georgetown University

VILLANOVA, PA. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to Villanova University in four sets on Friday, Oct. 28 in Villanova, Pa.

FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providene won set one, 25-20.

Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) and Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) started the Friars off with back-to-back kills to open the match, 2-0.

(Garden Grove, Calif.) and (West Chester, Pa.) started the Friars off with back-to-back kills to open the match, 2-0. The middle stages of the set consisted of six ties until it reached 14-14. From this point, the Friars scored four-straight points to claim an 18-14 lead, forcing a Villanova timeout.

Out of the break, Providence maintained control and took the set, 25-20.

Mullally paced the Friars offensively, hitting .833 on six attempts.

Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) led the way defensively, collecting a team-best 10 digs.

SECOND SET HIGHLIGHTS: Villanova battled back to take set two, 25-21.

After an early 4-4 tie, Villanova was able to gain a small advantage over the Friars to bring the score to 11-10.

Villanova went on a 7-3 run to increase its lead to five (18-13), and Providence called a timeout.

The lead ballooned to nine (23-14) before Providence scored six-straight points to cut the deficit to three (23-20). This spurt included back-to-back kills by Mullally.

The Friar push wasn’t enough to overcome the Wildcats. Villanova took the set 25-21.

Nelson hit a team-best .545, notching six kills on 11 attempts.

Mullally and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) had three block assists each.

THIRD SET HIGHLIGHTS: Villanova won the third set, 25-20, to take a 2-1 edge in the match.

Neither team was able to mount more than a two-point lead in the beginning stages of the set.

Tied 17-17, the Wildcats scored seven-straight points to take a 24-17 lead and ultimately take the set 25-20.

Mullally and Caroline LaMacchia (Rockville Centre, NY) combined for three service aces.

FOURTH SET HIGHLIGHTS: Villanova claimed the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.

Villanova used a 6-1 run early in the set to take a 12-6 lead.

The Friars found themselves down nine (18-9), but rallied to score seven of the next nine points to cut the deficit to four (20-16).

The Wildcats responded with four-straight points and closed out the set, 25-18.

Rhoden led the Friar offense with four kills.

Sammie Ruggles (North Olmsted, Ohio) and Mullally combined for 11 assists.

MATCH NOTES:

Mullally posted a triple-double with 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs.

Taylor collected a team-best 19 digs.

The Friars recorded 53 total kills and 53 total digs.

RECORDS:

Providence: 10-13 (2-9 BIG EAST)

Villanova: 7-16 (3-8 BIG EAST)

WHAT’S NEXT:

Providence will remain on the road to face Georgetown on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Washington, DC The match is set to begin at 2:00 pm

