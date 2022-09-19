Volleyball Continues Homestand With Lehigh Tuesday Night

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania volleyball team concludes its four-match homestand on Tuesday night, hosting Lehigh in its final non-conference match of the 2022 season.

MATCH 10 – PENN vs. LEHIGH

Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 7 p.m

The Series with Lehigh

This will be the 12th meeting between the Quakers and the Mountain Hawks in volleyball, with Penn holding a 7-4 lead in a series that started in 1979. Lehigh has won the last three meetings with 3-1 victories in 2018, 2019 and 2021 .

About Lehigh

The Mountain Hawks are 8-5 after losing a pair of Patriot League matches over the weekend, to Lafayette (3-1) and Bucknell (3-0).

Penn and Lehigh have one common opponent this season, Fairleigh Dickinson. The Quakers beat the Knights on September 3, 3-1, while the Mountain Hawks fell to FDU ten days later, 3-2.

Quaker Notemeal

*Penn Hosted the Sheraton University City Invitational over the weekend and came out of it with losses to George Washington, Providence and Temple.

*Freshman Claire Deller was named to the all-tournament team after her performance across the three matches. She is the second Penn first-year to earn all-tournament honors, after Abigail Reid was honored at Fordham’s Rose Hill Classic the first weekend of the season.

*Deller ended the weekend with 23 kills and a .273 hitting percentage, and she also had five block assists against Temple and three service aces on the weekend.

*Senior Autumn Leak also had a strong weekend. She tied her season high with 13 kills against Providence on Saturday morning, then followed that up with 16 kills later in the day against the Owls (hitting .343). Overall, Leak had 36 kills and hit .258 across the three matches.

*Junior Already Armstrong made her season debut late in Penn’s loss to GW on Friday night, then went the distance at setter against PC and Temple on Saturday. She had 79 assists in the last two matches—33 vs. Providence, 46 vs. Temple—and three block assists against the Owls.

*Freshman Anna Shohfi started the season at the setter position and leads the Quakers with 130 assists (7.89 a/s), but sophomore Sydney Ormiston saw most of the action there against Saint Mary’s and San Francisco and has 54 assists (5.4 a/s).

*Reid, the Quakers’ libero, has reached double figures in digs in all but one match this season and averages 4.40 digs per set which ranks her 67th nationally.

*Senior Madeline McGregor had 13 Kills vs. Temple, her fourth double-digit Kills match this season, and fell one dig shy of her second double-double this season. The first came against Niagara (14 kills, 14 digs).

*Junior Emerson Florence had a career-high seven blocks (1s/6a) on Saturday vs. Temple, and leads Penn with 20 this season (2s/18a).

*Penn has started 14 different players already this season, as head coach Meredith Schamun and her staff continue to tinker with the lineup ahead of Friday’s Ivy League opener at Princeton. Only two players have started all nine matches to date: McGregor and Reid.

*Penn’s trip to the Golden State two weekends ago—the Quakers lost matches to CSU-Northridge, Saint Mary’s College, and the University of San Francisco—represented a relative Homecoming for several members of Penn’s team. In fact, nearly half of Penn’s roster (eight of 18 players) hails from California including two who consider the Bay Area home: junior Madison Risch (Lafayette) and sophomore Ella Green (Greenbrae). The others are juniors Emerson Florence (Laguna Beach); sophomores Sydney Ormiston (Murrieta), Kat Alexander (Los Angeles) and Kaya Johnson (LA); and freshmen Claire Deller (Del Mar) and Jalen Tennyson (LA). Three of them—Alexander, Johnson and Tennyson—also attended the Marlborough School together.

*Penn opened the 2022 campaign at Fordham’s Rose Hill Classic, going 1-2 with losses to Niagara (3-1) and the host Rams (3-0) but ending the weekend with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson (3-1).

*Penn went 8-15 overall last year and finished sixth in the Ivy League with a 5-9 record. In the Ivy League’s 2022 preseason media poll released last week, the Quakers were picked to finish sixth again.

*Although she was hired in March 2020, this is only Schamun’s second season as head coach of the Quakers. Penn did not play a 2020 season due to Ivy League restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Seniors Elizabeth Ford Leak and McGregor are the 2022 team captains.

