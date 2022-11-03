Volleyball Continues Home Stretch to Host UNCG, Western Carolina on Senior Weekend

CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team continues its five-match homestand with a pair of key Southern Conference matches this weekend as the Squad welcomes UNCG and Western Carolina to Maclellan Gym on Friday and Saturday.

First serve is slated for 6 pm ET on Friday against the Spartans while Saturday’s tilt against the Catamounts will carry a 4 pm ET start time. Both matches will be LIVE on ESPN+ through the WatchESPN and ESPN App platforms.

Chattanooga (13-14, 7-5 SoCon) enters the weekend in sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings after splitting a pair of matches for the second-straight weekend last week. The Mocs are one match back of Samford (8-4) for third, two back of Western Carolina (9-3) and four back of leader ETSU (11-1) with four matches remaining.

UNCG (10-15, 4-8 SoCon) heads into the match on Friday looking to rebound from a 3-0 loss at home against Wofford on Saturday. The loss to the Terriers snapped a two-match winning streak which followed a five-match losing skid.

Western Carolina (16-8, 9-3 SoCon) comes to the Scenic City winners of its last two and five of its last six as the Catamounts sit in sole possession of second place, two matches back of ETSU. WCU and ETSU will square off in Johnson City on Friday night before facing UTC on Saturday.

PROMOTIONS

Friday · Campers Reunion · 1996 & 1998 Championship Team Recognition

Sunday · Senior Day

ADMISSION

Admission is FREE for all spectators. Fans may enter Maclellan Gym through the Vine Street entrance. Parking is available in the Mocs Alumni Drive Parking Garage (formerly known as E. 5th Street) across from Maclellan Gym. In an effort to enhance Spectator safety and align with national best-practices, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has a clear bag policy for home games in all of its athletics facilities. For more information and guidelines, please visit the informative page here.

MATCH INFO

Friday · 6PM ET · Chattanooga (13-14, 7-5 SoCon) vs. UNCG (10-14, 4-8 SoCon)

Saturday · 4PM ET · Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina (16-8, 9-3 SoCon)

Coverage Link: Live Stats | ESPN+ (UNCG) | ESPN+ (WCU)

SERIES HISTORY

UNCG All-Time: 30-22 · Home: 19-6 · Streak: W1 · Last 10: 3-7

WCU All-Time: 41-46 · Home: 22-15 · Streak: L7 · Last 10: 2-8

INSIDE THE SERIES

Chattanooga leads the all-time series over UNCG 30-22 which includes a 19-6 record at home. The Mocs earned their first road win (3-1) in Greensboro since 2005 earlier this season back on October 8.

Western Carolina leads the all-time series 46-41 over Chattanooga while the Mocs hold a 22-15 advantage at home against the Catamounts. WCU has won the last seven meetings against UTC and has surrendered just two sets during that stretch.

WEEKEND RECAP

Chattanooga (13-14, 7-5 SoCon) for the second-straight weekend split a pair of conference matches after sweeping Samford 3-0 on Friday before suffering a 3-0 loss to Mercer on Saturday. The Mocs currently sit in fourth place in the league standings, four matches behind leader ETSU (11-1) with four matches left.

PESKY CATAMOUNTS

Western Carolina has had Chattanooga’s number in the series’ recent history. WCU has won the last eight matches and has surrendered just two sets to the Mocs during that span. UTC is just 2-12 against WCU over the last 14 meetings.

SENIOR WEEKEND

Chattanooga will recognize a total of six Seniors on Saturday night in Maclellan Gymnasium. The Mocs will Honor Natalie Tyson, Coniah Davis, Sydney Hall, Nailah Jones, Makenzie Saitta (medical, on scholarship) and Ben Goodman (manager).

CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS RETURN TO THE MAC

Chattanooga will recognize the 1996 and 1998 SoCon Tournament Championship teams on Friday night. The Mocs three-peat from 1996-98 despite never claiming a regular season title during that stretch.

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

Chattanooga is now 8-2 this season inside Maclellan Gymnasium following Saturday’s 3-0 setback to Mercer. The eight home wins are tied for the most in a season since 2018.

