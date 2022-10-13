Volleyball Continues Conference Slate at SMU, Memphis

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team is back on the road for a pair of league matches. The Cougars start with a 1 pm battle with SMU on Friday, followed by another 1 pm start against Memphis on Sunday.

RV HOUSTON (15-2, 6-0 The American) at SMU (12-6, 5-1 The American), Memphis (13-6, 3-3 The American) Dates | Time Friday, Oct. 14 at SMU at 1 pm | Sunday, Oct. 16 at Memphis at 1 p.m Opponents SMU (12-6, 5-1 The American) and Memphis (13-6, 3-3 The American) Location October 7 at Dallas | October 9 at Memphis Live Stream ESPN+ | Friday at SMU, Sunday at Memphis Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston

QUICK HITS

The Cougars are receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the fifth-straight week.

The Cougars swept the AAC Weekly awards, as Rachel Tullos captured defensive player of the week honors and Isabel Theut earned Offensive player of the week accolades.

Houston's nonconference strength of schedule ranks 15th nationally, and is the toughest schedule in The American.

Theut set career-highs in kills in three straight matches against Oregon State (16), South Alabama (19) and Mississippi State (20).

Jackson ranks second all-time at Houston with 130 total aces. The school record is 140 aces. On other record lists, Tullos is 36 total and four Solo blocks from moving up to No. 2 on each respective list. For full updates on career rankings, see page 8.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022. So far, the Cougars have won three of five matches with a rematch against UCF scheduled for Nov. 25 in Orlando.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

SERIES HISTORY

Houston record vs SMU 12-23

H/A/N Breakdown 7-9 | 5-14 | 0-0

Last meeting W, 1-3, 11/21/21, Away

Streak SMU, 2

Houston record vs Memphis 15-12

H/A/N Breakdown 9-3 | 6-8 | 0-1

Last meeting W, 3-0, 11/19/21, Away

Streak Houston, 8

