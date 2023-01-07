Volleyball contest begins at DUET

Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology vice-chancellor M Habibur Rahman inaugurated the Inter-Dormitory Volleyball Tournament on the DUET campus contest on Thursday. — Press release

Inter-Dormitory Volleyball Tournament-2023 has begun on the campus of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, Gazipur.

DUET vice-chancellor M Habibur Rahman inaugurated the contest Thursday afternoon, said a press release.

They said, the more our students can get involved in sports, in cultural practices and literature, the more a different mindset, leadership and patriotism will develop in them from all physical and mental aspects.

The director of the physical education center of the university, Md Nazrul Islam presided over the Inaugural session where Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall Provost Uppal Kumar Das also spoke.

The final match of this group-based competition will be held on January 15. DUET teachers, students, officers and employees were present on the occasion.