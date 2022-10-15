Volleyball Completes Comeback in 3-2 Win at Limestone
Gaffney, SC — The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Volleyball Team dropped the first two sets but rallied to win the final three in a thrilling comeback to beat Limestone on Friday night. The win ends the Bears three-game losing streak and helps them keep pace in the SAC standings late in the season.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP:
Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Limestone 2
Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (13-7, 9-4 SAC), Limestone (8-7, 5-7 SAC)
Location: Timken Gymnasium
STATS OF THE MATCH:
- The first set was back-and-forth and saw LR erase a 24-20 deficit before falling 28-26.
- The Saints would push LR to the brink of defeat with a strong set two performance, pulling away with a 25-17 win.
- Limestone was smelling a sweep as LR called timeout down 15-12 in the third set. However, from that point on, the Bears would dominate the match. LR would end that set on a 13-4 scoring run and outscored the Saints 53-29 from that timeout to the end of the match.
- The Bears won 25-15 and 15-10 in the final two sets to steal the win.
- Emmaleigh Allen led the offense with 19 kills and added 10 digs and Bailey Carpenter had 23 digs in her return to Limestone.
- Emma Clark had 12 kills and seven blocks and Mackenzie Hulsey tallied 45 assists.
BEYOND THE BOXSCORE:
- LR went nine years without overcoming a 2-0 deficit to win but has done so three times in the past year-and-a-half.
- LR erased 2-0 deficits at Newberry and Georgia College last year before doing so again tonight.
- LR has won 12 straight against Limestone and haven’t lost to the Saints since 1993.
- This wraps up a three-game road swing for LR.
UP NEXT: LR will return home to host Coker on Wednesday.