Volleyball Completes Comeback in 3-2 Win at Limestone

Gaffney, SC — The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Volleyball Team dropped the first two sets but rallied to win the final three in a thrilling comeback to beat Limestone on Friday night. The win ends the Bears three-game losing streak and helps them keep pace in the SAC standings late in the season.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Limestone 2

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (13-7, 9-4 SAC), Limestone (8-7, 5-7 SAC)

Location: Timken Gymnasium

STATS OF THE MATCH:

The first set was back-and-forth and saw LR erase a 24-20 deficit before falling 28-26.

The Saints would push LR to the brink of defeat with a strong set two performance, pulling away with a 25-17 win.

Limestone was smelling a sweep as LR called timeout down 15-12 in the third set. However, from that point on, the Bears would dominate the match. LR would end that set on a 13-4 scoring run and outscored the Saints 53-29 from that timeout to the end of the match.

The Bears won 25-15 and 15-10 in the final two sets to steal the win.

Emmaleigh Allen led the offense with 19 kills and added 10 digs and Bailey Carpenter had 23 digs in her return to Limestone.

Emma Clark had 12 kills and seven blocks and Mackenzie Hulsey tallied 45 assists.

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE:

LR went nine years without overcoming a 2-0 deficit to win but has done so three times in the past year-and-a-half.

LR erased 2-0 deficits at Newberry and Georgia College last year before doing so again tonight.

LR has won 12 straight against Limestone and haven’t lost to the Saints since 1993.

This wraps up a three-game road swing for LR.

UP NEXT: LR will return home to host Coker on Wednesday.