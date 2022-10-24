Volleyball: Complete brackets and starting times for the Class 3A and 1A state tournaments

The volleyball state tournament is kicking off the playoff action for fall sports this week.

The first round of all action will be on Wednesday, with the second round of games played on Saturday. Next week, the action moves to a neutral site (Class 3A at Springfield High School and Class 1A at Ridgeview High School) for the quarterfinals and semifinals on Nov. 4 and the Championship round on Nov. 5.

Class 3A

(17) Dayton at (16) Westside Christian, 6 pm Winner plays (1) Sisters on Saturday.

(20) Nyssa at (13) Cascade Christian, 5 pm Winner plays at (4) Horizon Christian on Saturday.

(19) Douglas at (14) Banks, 6 pm Winner plays at (3) Santiam Christian on Saturday.

(18) Vale at (15) Siuslaw, 6 pm Winner plays at (2) Pleasant Hill on Saturday.

Second round games already set, to be played on Saturday:

(9) Scio at (8) St. Marys-Medford, 3 p.m

(12) Yamhill-Carlton at (5) Valley Catholic, 2 p.m

(11) Corbett at (6) Burns, TBD

(10) Coquille at (7) Creswell, 3 p.m

Class 1A

(32) Alsea at (1) Damascus Christian, 5:30 p.m

(17) Days Creek at (16) Mohawk, 6 p.m

(24) Imbler at (9) Open Door Christian, 4 p.m

(25) Eddyville Charter at (8) Umpqua Valley Christian, 6 p.m

(28) Jordan Valley at (5) Rogue Valley Adventist, 5:30 p.m

(21) Joseph at (12) Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m

(20) Myrtle Point at (13) Adrian, 5 pm (MT)

(29) Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at (4) North Clackamas Christian, 6 p.m

(30) Triangle Lake at (3) St. Paul, 6 p.m

(19) Ione/Arlington at (14) Central Christian, 5:30 p.m

(22) Southwest Christian at (11) South Wasco County, 5:30 p.m

(27) Perrydale at (6) Powder Valley, 6 p.m

(26) Lost River at (7) North Douglas 5 p.m

(23) Sherman at (10) Prairie City 5 p.m

(18) Crosshill Christian at (15) Echo, 4pm

(31) Willamette Valley Christian at (2) Crane, 5:30 p.m

