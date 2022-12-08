Volleyball coaches recognize 22-6A’s elite players

With District 22-6A Champion and unbeaten Deer Park snaring 50 percent of the First Team All-District selections, the seven coaches recently unveiled their elite team for the 2022 campaign.

That list of Lady Deer doesn’t include the six specialty Awards that the coaches handed out and Tops among those Awards was Cayley Hanson picking up MVP honors, the latest in a long line of Lady Deer players who have been given that prize. She was one of so many cogs this fall that produced a 12-0 record.

Dobie High School’s program earned two of the specialty awards. Alexa Gonzalez was named Offensive Player of the Year and Haley Dehoyos picked up Blocker of the Year recognition.

Pasadena High School’s program, in reaching the Class 6A Playoffs for a second straight season, matched Dobie with two of its players garnering honors. Freshman Caryme Molina was picked as the Newcomer of the Year recipient and Angelina Cruz secured Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

A team doesn’t get very far without an above average setter and Pasadena Memorial’s Haley Salisbury garnered Setter of the Year honors for helping the team to a 10-2 record and second place.

The coaches named a dozen players to the First Team and the six from the Lady Deer camp Featured the names of Mycah Whittemore, Tatum Busch, Kayleigh Dyson, Emmy Vincent, Bella Fields and Ella Gilbert.

It’s not often when Memorial’s program lands three athletes on the First Team, but this fall was one of those times. Emma Carro, Bianca Burnett and Aleyna LeBlanc were selected.

The rest of the First Team features the names of Channelview’s Kynnedy Hurts, the sister of Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts along with Dobie’s Aly Frias and Pasadena’s Rosalinda Navarro.

The bi-district Champion Lady Deer placed three more on Second Team. Adrianna Lopez, Erin Goodson and Cadence Lippe were selected for their roles in the team’s dominating performance.

Dobie was represented by the trio of Bella Perez, Belle Perridon and Ariana Garza. From Memorial’s camp, Holly Tran and Kendra Denoon were honored as were Pasadena’s Linisa Hernandez and Victoria Calderon, South Houston’s Jailyn Saldana and Channelview’s Kassandra Pereznegron.

Named to Honorable mention was the Deer Park duo of Abby McCool and Karina Robles. From Channelview, Jordan Branch and Giselle Resendez were picked, while Dobie’s Ashlee Garcia and Arianna Borrego landed on the list.

The South Houston trio of Cheyenne Robertson, Valerie Rodriguez and Alexis Romero were selected as was the Pasadena duo of Emily Flores and Zeida Flores. Sam Rayburn was represented by the large group of Layla Anzaldua, Cassie Gibbs, Jaylynn Sosa, Lauren Wright, Destynie Sembera, Kailee Martinez, Denise Cuevas and Erin Wilson.

