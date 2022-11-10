Volleyball coaches name All-Vermont teams for 2022 season

The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association (VYVA) announced this week its All-Vermont teams for high school boys and girls volleyball teams.

Select Seniors from the teams will go on to represent Vermont in the Senior Showcase against New Hampshire. The girls match is set for Nov. 20 at 1 pm at Plymouth State College and the boys showcase is set for June 2023. The time and location are to be determined, according to the news release.

This year’s teams:

Metro Division girls

First team:

BFA-St. Albans: Lindsey LaBelle, middle; Jayden Walent, hitter. Champlain Valley: Maddy Bunting, hitter; Anna Dagget, libero; Grace Wells, hitter. Essex: Reese Gregory, setter; Izzy Nerad, hitter; Jocelyn Ray, middle; Anna Towne, middle; Bianca Williams, hitter. Mount Mansfield: Shaina Keough, hitter; Piper Whelan, libero. Rice: Anouk Von Bernewitz, setter; Finnley Jacobson, middle. St. Johnsbury: Jayden Henderson, setter.

Second team:

Burlington: Hana Sehovic, setter. Champlain Valley: Samara Ashooh, middle; Harper Danforth, middle; Merrill Jacobs, setter. Essex: Shakeira Konare, hitter; Celine Yao, DS. Mount Mansfield: Lily Gouse, hitter; Adah Wood, middle. Rice: Gabby Sneddon, hitter; Catherine Viner, DS. South Burlington: Aleah Staley, hitter; Alece Staley, middle. St. Johnsbury: Ainsley Atkinson, hitter; Grace Hall, hitter; Maya Torres, libero.

Third team:

BFA-St. Albans: Anna Bouchard, setter; Hannah Branon, setter; Sydney Preseau, middle. Champlain Valley: Shelby Companion, hitter. Rice: Mary Grace Murphy, middle; Lissy Sumner, DS; Samantha Walter, hitter. South Burlington: Winnie Anderson, setter; Ivy Jiang, libero. St. Johnsbury: Madalyn Atkinson, hitter; Kacie Nelson, middle.

Lake/Capital Division girls

First team:

Colchester: Marina Bushell, setter; Jasmine Weaver, hitter. Enosburg: Lilly Robtoy, setter/DS. Harwood: Amalia Iskandarova, libero; Mia Lapointe, middle; Teras Wood, hitter. Lyndon: Clara Hernandez, setter/middle; Grace Martin, setter. Montpelier: Rachana Cherian, hitter; Serena Gahagan, hitter; Anita Nandawula, libero. Vermont Commons: Zangmu Lama Sherpa, hitter.

Second team:

Colchester: Emma Foss, hitter; Lily Niemi-Mosko, hitter; Elena Solomon, middle. Harwood: Irene Garcia Alcala-Zamora, setter. Lyndon: Kayley Goodsell, hitter; Rita Martin, DS. Montpelier: Caroline Flynn, middle. Vermont Commons: Sophie Richardson-Shepard, hitter.

Third team:

Hartford: Felicity Adams, hitter; Bella Trombley, hitter. Harwood: Abigail Holter, hitter;Ava Lawson, hitter; Lyndon: Alyse Trepanier, DS. Montpelier: Mali Miller, libero. Middlebury: Sienna Rubright, hitter.

All-state boys

First team:

BFA-St. Albans: Seth Richards, middle. Burlington: Maximo Downling, hitter; Eh Law La Soe, setter; Djani Pasagic, middle; Moen’s Paung, libero. Champlain Valley: Jack Richburg, hitter; Asa Roberts, hitter; Logan Vaughan, middle. Enosburg: Devyn Gleason, hitter. Essex: Gavin Blondin, libero; Coen Giles, setter; Charlie McGeary, middle. Mount Mansfield: Zev Lerner, hitter. South Burlington: Brooks Balkan, middle; Ryan Sweet, hitter. Vermont Commons: Anjay Mital-Skiff, setter.

Second team:

BFA-St. Albans: Justin Munger, hitter. Burlington: Kong Say, hitter; Micah Rossman, libero. Champlain Valley: Jaden Parker, hitter; Zach Santos, libero; Sayehler Thamoo, setter. Essex: Pierce Bauer, DS; Eamon Kemerer, hitter Mount Mansfield: Dylan Combs, middle; Josh Syverson, middle. Rice: Peyton Donovan, hitter; Drew Bessette, hitter; Adam Bilodeau, hitter. South Burlington: Oliver Vogt, setter. Vermont Commons: Charlie Melamede, hitter.

Third team:

BFA-St. Albans: Andrew Yates, hitter. Champlain Valley: Avery Rogers, middle; Jack St. Peter, setter; Matt Zych, middle. Essex: Sun Hang Park, setter; Jacob Hoy, setter; Joss Pierce, hitter; Sam Sanderson, hitter. Mount Mansfield: Daniel Allard, setter. South Burlington: Bennett Campbell, middle. Vermont Commons: Emmett Cline-Lucey, hitter.

