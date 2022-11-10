Volleyball coaches name All-Vermont teams for 2022 season

The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association (VYVA) announced this week its All-Vermont teams for high school boys and girls volleyball teams.

Select Seniors from the teams will go on to represent Vermont in the Senior Showcase against New Hampshire. The girls match is set for Nov. 20 at 1 pm at Plymouth State College and the boys showcase is set for June 2023. The time and location are to be determined, according to the news release.

This year’s teams:

Metro Division girls

CVU's Shelby Companion swings against the Essex double block during the Redhawks' State Volleyball Championship match vs the Hornets on Sunday evening at St. Michael's College.

First team:

BFA-St. Albans: Lindsey LaBelle, middle; Jayden Walent, hitter. Champlain Valley: Maddy Bunting, hitter; Anna Dagget, libero; Grace Wells, hitter. Essex: Reese Gregory, setter; Izzy Nerad, hitter; Jocelyn Ray, middle; Anna Towne, middle; Bianca Williams, hitter. Mount Mansfield: Shaina Keough, hitter; Piper Whelan, libero. Rice: Anouk Von Bernewitz, setter; Finnley Jacobson, middle. St. Johnsbury: Jayden Henderson, setter.

Second team:

Burlington: Hana Sehovic, setter. Champlain Valley: Samara Ashooh, middle; Harper Danforth, middle; Merrill Jacobs, setter. Essex: Shakeira Konare, hitter; Celine Yao, DS. Mount Mansfield: Lily Gouse, hitter; Adah Wood, middle. Rice: Gabby Sneddon, hitter; Catherine Viner, DS. South Burlington: Aleah Staley, hitter; Alece Staley, middle. St. Johnsbury: Ainsley Atkinson, hitter; Grace Hall, hitter; Maya Torres, libero.

Third team:

BFA-St. Albans: Anna Bouchard, setter; Hannah Branon, setter; Sydney Preseau, middle. Champlain Valley: Shelby Companion, hitter. Rice: Mary Grace Murphy, middle; Lissy Sumner, DS; Samantha Walter, hitter. South Burlington: Winnie Anderson, setter; Ivy Jiang, libero. St. Johnsbury: Madalyn Atkinson, hitter; Kacie Nelson, middle.

