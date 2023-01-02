Volleyball Coach who slapped players apologized: Shanmugam

PETALING JAYA: The volleyball Coach who slapped his under-14 years’ female players has issued an Apology to those affected.

NST reported that Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam (pix) said the Coach had apologized to both girls straight away after the match in Johor.

Shanmugam said that the coach, who is also a secondary school teacher, also met with their parents to clear the air, apologizing for his actions and clarifying what happened during the match.

“I am of the view that the case has been resolved after the teenagers as well as their parents voluntarily accepted the apology from the coach.

“There was also no police report lodged (over the incident),” he said.

He added that according to the records, the Coach had been training both volleyball players since they were in primary school and that the incident of him slapping the girls was the first time it happened.

“He is a very dedicated Coach and teacher who has been training the Under 14 team since they were in primary school

“Perhaps he was disappointed with the drop in the performance of his players that made him act in such a way. However, it shouldn’t have happened,” he added.

Shanmugam also mentioned that the report about the incident has been submitted to the National Sports Council yesterday and is to be submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) tomorrow.

The suspension of the Coach is to be decided by the Malacca Sports Council by this Wednesday, according to Shanmugam.

Shanmugam said that it was the Malacca Volleyball Association that appointed the Coach to help guide the players during the Under-14 Junior Volleyball Championship.

“After the exco meeting this Wednesday, I will call up the coach, the two players as well as representatives from the National Sports Council, Youth and Sports Ministry and the management of the tournament.

“I will also invite representatives from the Melaka Volleyball Association and other parties if we should take similar action as the one taken by Mava.

“If we can find ways to resolve the issue amicably, no action will be taken against the Coach in the case,” he said.