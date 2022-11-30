Volleyball Coach Havice left mark on coast | Local Sports News
As a student at Half Moon Bay High School, Ryan Havice made his mark on the hardwood filling the stat sheet as an all-around basketball player. He eventually returned to the campus after graduating and began helping the hoops team as an assistant coach. This week, though, Coastsiders are talking about his impact in another sport after he announced he was leaving for another opportunity.
A decade ago, when girls volleyball Coach Susie Morasci asked him to stay in the gym and work with her team as well, the dedicated Cougar and Coach agreed to help out. That was just the beginning of his Enduring contributions to volleyball on the coast.
