Volleyball club celebrates 25 years

Article content If success is judged by numbers, Brant Youth Volleyball Club Founders Rick and Sandy Beedham are doing something right.

Article content The Beedhams are celebrating the club’s 25th anniversary this season. Starting with one team of 10 boys, the club now boasts about 500 members. Things began in 1998 when Sandy was coaching an elementary boys team at St. George-German Public School that made it to the Brant County final to face a team from Paris District High School, which at that time had a Grade 7 and 8 program. “After the final, both groups of boys wanted to continue playing,” Rick said. So, they contacted the Ontario Volleyball Association about playing in tournaments. He was told the association is for club teams, not ones from schools. “So, I asked them what you needed to do to be a club,” he said. “I filled out the paperwork and we took five boys (from each of the St. George and Paris teams) and we made a team. We competed in the last half of the OVA season.”

Article content Rick, 63, and Sandy, 62, didn’t have extensive volleyball backgrounds prior to starting the club. Sandy played in high school and then coached at the elementary level, while Rick joined Sandy in adult leagues after they were married. Their goal for the club was simple. “Our big objective was to have as many kids play volleyball as possible because volleyball is a game you can play for life,” Sandy said. “The kids can enjoy it at all different levels, whether it’s developmental or competitive, and then they can play as adults.” The club’s second year saw three teams. The boys who played the first year moved up an age group as a team. They were joined by teams of younger boys and girls. The girls’ team included the Beedhams’ daughter, Brittany.

Article content This year, the club includes nine girls representative teams, as well as girls and boys house league and beach teams. Throughout the years, the club has offered players a chance to play in the International Children’s Games, an International Olympic Committee sanctioned event where children, aged 12 to 15, from around the world participate in a number of sports and cultural activities. Sandy noted that club players have attended 10 ICG events. “If you ask any of our alumni that went to that, it’s one of the highlights of their lives,” she said, noting that players have also been to Hawaii twice for the Hula Bowl. “That was a very big thing to give those kids an opportunity to travel and represent Brantford and Canada.”

Article content Over the past 25 years, the sport has seen many changes, including moving to the current Rally system where a point is awarded on every serve from the old 15-point sets where teams could score only on their serve. And teams now include a libero, or defensive backrow specialist. The developmental aspect of the sport has also changed. “There’s a lot more Younger programs being offered,” said Sandy, explaining that there are adaptations of the sport where fair play and limits on serves are used. With the growth of the club, extra coaches and administrators have been necessary. The Beedhams said they are grateful for the help they’ve received, particularly from Tina Hedley and Larry Webb. A lot of the coaching is now done by alumni.

Article content “It’s very big that those players are coming back and sharing their experiences with other kids,” said Sandy. Rick said it would be impossible to run the number of girls’ teams without coaching help. The Beedhams said they are especially proud of the improvement evident in high school volleyball over the club’s lifetime. “What we want to see is, when we go to high school games or elementary finals, we want to spot our kids being good ambassadors for the club and showing good sportsmanship,” said Sandy. Rick added that Younger and Younger players are showing the benefits of a strong club program. “You’re seeing higher level skills at the younger ages,” he said. “You’ve got kids in Grade 8 and 9 who are jump serving now.”

Article content In May, the club will send an under-18 team to nationals in Calgary. “This is the fourth time we’ve had a team at nationals,” said Sandy. “That’s very exciting.” The under-18 team will be doing fundraising for the trip. More information is available by emailing [email protected] The Beedhams, who have twin sons, Joshua and Tyler, and a second daughter, Madison, who is involved with the club, said they feel they can continue running the club for the next few years. “We’re pleased with where we are and the direction we’re taking,” Sandy said. “The biggest pleasure for me is having parents say, you didn’t just coach them in volleyball but you helped them develop into great kids with a sense of responsibility and direction in life. “I think that’s important.” Rick said a number of the club’s players have gone on to do well in their lives. “We’ve had people who are now making a contribution to society,” he said. “Hopefully, some of the life lessons they learned while playing with us is part of that.” For more information, visit www.byvc.ca.

