Volleyball closes regular season hosting Harvard and Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown volleyball closes up its regular season with games against Harvard and Dartmouth over the weekend. The Bears will host the Crimson on Friday (Nov. 11) at 7 pm and will host the Big Green on Saturday (Nov. 12) at 5 pm

Before the match against Dartmouth, Brown will be honoring its senior class. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

ABOUT BROWN

Brown enters the weekend with a 12-9 overall record and an 8-4 mark in Ivy League play. With a win against Penn in their last game, the Bears clinched a spot in the 2022 Ivy League Tournament.

Senior Sophia Miller earned her second-straight Ivy League Player of the Week award after her strong showing over the weekend. Miller led Brown with 4.00 kills per set and added 2.10 digs per set. The Dallas, Texas native hit .295 over the two matches and matched her career-high with 24 kills against Princeton.

earned her second-straight Ivy League Player of the Week award after her strong showing over the weekend. Miller led Brown with 4.00 kills per set and added 2.10 digs per set. The Dallas, Texas native hit .295 over the two matches and matched her career-high with 24 kills against Princeton. Beau Vanderlaan has been stellar in her last five matches, hitting at least .409 in each of the matches and hitting over .500 in two of those matches. Vanderlaan has had at least 10 kills in her last three matches and in four of her last five. At the net, Vanderlaan has had at least seven kills in each of her last three matches.

has been stellar in her last five matches, hitting at least .409 in each of the matches and hitting over .500 in two of those matches. Vanderlaan has had at least 10 kills in her last three matches and in four of her last five. At the net, Vanderlaan has had at least seven kills in each of her last three matches. Ella Park had the best game of her career in the win over Penn. Park handed out 42 assists and seven digs, while also collecting career-highs with six kills and six blocks. Park has had at least 42 assists in her last four matches.

had the best game of her career in the win over Penn. Park handed out 42 assists and seven digs, while also collecting career-highs with six kills and six blocks. Park has had at least 42 assists in her last four matches. During Ivy League play, Brown sits on top of the league with a .285 hitting percentage and an average of 2.81 blocks per set.

Vanderlaan is the top hitter in the Ivy League with a .466 hitting percentage and leads the league with 1.35. Miller leads the league with 3.52 kills per set.

Brown will be playing for seeding in the Ivy League Tournament as the Bears are tied with Dartmouth for the No. 3 seeds

SCOUTING HARVARD

Harvard is 5-15 overall and 4-8 in conference play. The Crimson have lost two-straight games with losses to Columbia and Cornell.

Katie Vorhies leads the team with 2.71 kills per set for a lineup that has three players averaging at least 2.00 kills.

In the first Matchup this season, Brown swept the Crimson. The Bears hit .306 and held Harvard to just .158 hitting. Vanderlaan led Brown with 14 kills.

SCOUTING DARTMOUTH

Dartmouth is 16-6 on the year and holds an 8-4 record in Ivy League play. The Big Green beat Cornell and Columbia last weekend.

Ellie Blain leads Dartmouth with 3.09 kills per set and is hitting .235 on the year.

Bomi Ogunlari leads the team and is third in the Ivy League with 1.29 blocks per set.

Brown beat Dartmouth in four sets, winning three-straight after dropping the opening frame. Kayla Griebl had 15 kills and both Sophia Miller and Kate Sheire each had 14 kills.

UP NEXT

Brown will hit the road for two games as the Bears will travel to Duquesne on Friday (Nov. 11) and Wagner on Sunday (Nov. 13).

