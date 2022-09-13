Volleyball Closes Out Cornell Invitational Without a Win

Cornell volleyball Hosted its annual Invitational at Newman Arena this past weekend, facing off against Colgate University, University at Albany and Temple University. The Red lost all three matches despite two very close, five-set thrillers.

On Friday night, the team dropped the season home opener against Colgate (7-3) to a score of 1-3 (21-25, 25-20, 26-28, 16-25).

“Colgate is a good team and you can learn a lot when you play them,” said Head Coach Trudy Vande Berg. “They don’t make mistakes and wait for their chance. We did so many good things, but made some mistakes that you can’t make when playing a team like that.”

