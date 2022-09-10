Volleyball Closes California Trip With 3-0 Loss at San Francisco

Next Match: George Washington 9/16/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ Sept. 16 (Fri) / 7:00 PM George Washington History

SAN FRANCISCO – The University of Pennsylvania volleyball team fell to the University of San Francisco Saturday afternoon in the City by the Bay, 3-0.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-20, 25-21. Penn fell to 1-5 after two weekends of play, while San Francisco improved to 7-1 after losing Friday night to CSU-Northridge, 3-2.

Quaker Notemeal

*This was the fifth meeting between the Quakers and the Dons in volleyball, but the first since 2008. USF has won all five matchups.

*Senior Madeline McGregor and sophomore Ella Green tied for team-high honors with eight kills each. McGregor also led Penn with nine digs and had a block solo, while Green added four digs and the Quakers’ only service ace on Saturday.

*Sophomore Sydney Ormiston was at the setter spot again on Saturday and finished with 24 assists as well as four digs.

*Senior Elizabeth Ford was opportunistic at the net on Saturday, with five kills on eight attacks for a .625 hitting percentage on offense and a block Solo on defense.

*Freshman Feyi Ogunlari made her first Collegiate start and ended Saturday’s match with four kills and two digs.

How It Happened

This will appear later today.

Up Next

Penn will host the Sheraton University City Invitational next Friday and Saturday. The Quakers are scheduled to play George Washington on Friday at 7 pm, Providence on Saturday at 11 am, and Temple on Saturday at 5 pm

#FightOnPenn