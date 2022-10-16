Volleyball Clipped by North Park in Five Sets

Next Match: vs. North Central (Ill.) 10/15/2022 | 11 a.m October 15 (Sat) / 11 am vs. North Central (Ill.)

The 14th-ranked Hope College volleyball team dropped a five-set thriller to North Park University on Friday during the Midwest Invitational at Calvin University.

The 21-25, 25-16, 18-25, 26-24, 15-9 defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for the Flying Dutch.

Hope (16-5 overall) plays two more matches at the Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 am against North Central College (Ill.) and 1 pm against Millikin University (Ill.).

On Friday, North Park (18-6) registered 69 kills in 164 chances to the Flying Dutch’s 52 kills in 131 chances.

In the fourth set, North Park scored six of the final seven points to force a fifth set. Four of the points came on kills from Alaina Rodriguez, who totaled 33 for the match.

Sophomore outside hitter Annie Lockett (Mason, Ohio / William Mason HS) topped Hope with 17 kills.

Sophomore Middle Blocker Alison DeWeerd (Kentwood, Michigan / South Christian) added 10 kills and four blocks.