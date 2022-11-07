Volleyball clinches 20th LSC title

For the 20th time in school history, West Texas A&M has won the Lone Star Conference regular season title in volleyball.

The conference title comes courtesy of two wins over the weekend which ensured that the Lady Buffs finished the regular season undefeated at 16-0. First, WT took down Kingsville 18-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-19 on Friday. Torrey Miller (18 kills) and Kayla Elliot (12 kills, two aces and five blocks) led the way in that one.

The Lady Buffs locked up the 16-0 mark with a sweep of Texas A&M International on Saturday by a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-13. Miller led the way with 11 kills and three blocks.

WT is 24-4 overall and is scheduled to host the conference championship this week beginning Nov. 10.

Men’s cross country wins 10th straight LSC title

For the 10th straight year, the Buffs are Champions of the LSC in men’s cross country.

