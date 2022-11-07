Volleyball clinches 20th LSC title

For the 20th time in school history, West Texas A&M has won the Lone Star Conference regular season title in volleyball.

The conference title comes courtesy of two wins over the weekend which ensured that the Lady Buffs finished the regular season undefeated at 16-0. First, WT took down Kingsville 18-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-19 on Friday. Torrey Miller (18 kills) and Kayla Elliot (12 kills, two aces and five blocks) led the way in that one.

The Lady Buffs locked up the 16-0 mark with a sweep of Texas A&M International on Saturday by a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-13. Miller led the way with 11 kills and three blocks.

WT is 24-4 overall and is scheduled to host the conference championship this week beginning Nov. 10.

Men’s cross country wins 10th straight LSC title

For the 10th straight year, the Buffs are Champions of the LSC in men’s cross country.

They placed six runners in the top 15 at the conference championship over the weekend. That group included the overall Champion in Harry Louradour, who took first with a time of 24 minutes and 11.5 seconds. The Buffs scored 28 points as a team, the best mark of their decade run.

The next race comes Nov. 19 at the regional meet.

Uwajeneza wins third consecutive individual LSC title

For the third year in a row, Florance Uwajeneza is the Women’s cross country Champion of the LSC.

Uwajeneza took the individual mark last week after running a 20:50.9. DBU won the team conference title for the third straight year. Eleonora Curtabbi took Bronze for the Buffs with a third-place time of 21:18.9.

Next up for the Lady Buffs will be regionals on Nov. 19.

Women’s basketball starts the year 2-0

It was a heck of a start to the year for the Women’s basketball team over the weekend. The Lay Buffs started the year with a 71-58 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday. Karley Motschenbacher (17 points), Zamorye Roberts (14 points), Kyla Kane (11 points) and Braylyn Dollar (10 points) led the way in that one.

The next day, WT knocked off Nebraska Kearney 59-53 behind another big performance from Mothschenbacher. She finished with 21 points while Roberts had 10 to lead the way.

The Lady Buffs play again this weekend against Colorado Mesa (Nov. 11) and South Dakota Mines (Nov. 12).

Men’s basketball starts off 0-2

The men’s basketball team is ranked 5th in the country, but they sit at 0-2 after the opening weekend.

The Buffs began with a loss to the top-ranked team in the nation in Northwest Missouri State, 78-62. Julius Brown (22 points), Damion Thorton (13 points), Larry Wise (12 points) led the way in that effort.

The next day, WT lost to Florida Southern in a tight contest, 92-90. Thorton (23 points), Wise (20 points), Addison Wallace (12 points) and Brown (10 points) led the way in that one.

WT next will host an exhibition game against Wayland Baptist on Monday, Nov. 14. After that, the men will open at home against Oklahoma Panhandle State on Monday, Nov. 21.

Women’s soccer loses to Midwestern State

The Lady Buffs fell to 13-3-4 overall and 6-2-4 in LSC play with a 2-1 loss to MSU over the weekend.

Emily Avila put WT up in the seventh minute with a goal, but MSU scored two goals in the second half to get the win.

The Lady Buffs now await the NCAA selection committee’s decision on whether they’ll get in and when/where they’ll play.