Volleyball: Class 6A state semifinal preview – Nov. 5 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Class 6A

Land O’ Lakes (24-7) at New Smyrna Beach (23-2), 7 Tonight

How they got here: Land O’ Lakes d. Fort Myers 3-2, d. Bloomingdale 3-0, d. Mitchell 3-0; New Smyrna Beach d. Niceville 3-0, d. Ponte Vedra 3-0, d. Gulf Breeze 3-1.

Up next: The Winner faces the Viera-Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas Winner in the Championship match on Nov. 11

Stat leaders

Category Land O’ Lakes New Smyrna Beach Kills Bella Horruitiner, 275 Jalynn Brown, 290 Blocks Carissa Mixon, 125 Hannah Zona, 44 Aces Sydney Rolfe, 74 Jalynn Brown, 34 digs Sydney Rolfe, 339 Ivy Westfall, 341 Assists Vanessa Campoe, 489 Alyssa Kornegay, 798

Outlook

The Gators were supposed to be in rebuilding mode after graduating six key contributors that helped set the school record for wins last season.

They struggled at the start of the season, losing the first two matches and going through a stretch where they lost three of four matches in September.

Since then, Land O’ Lakes has come together, winning 13 of its past 14 matches, including eight straight heading into tonight’s final.

In the district tournament, the Gators, seeded third, beat Sunlake and Mitchell to win their first title in 33 years.

Earlier this week, Land O’ Lakes swept the Rival Mustangs in the region final to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1987.

To make the final, the Gators will have to keep their recent streak going against a quality opponent.

New Smyrna Beach, ranked No, 1 in the class and No. 3 overall in the state by MaxPreps, has won 16 straight matches.