Volleyball: Class 4A state semifinal preview – Nov. 4 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Class 4A

Miami St. Brenden (19-7) at Academy of the Holy Names (21-4), 7 Tonight

How they got here: Miami St. Brenden d. Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest 3-0, d. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy 3-0, d. Miami Gulliver Prep 3-2; Academy of the Holy Names d. LaBelle 3-0, d. Estero 3-0, d. Lemon Bay 3-0.

Up next: The Winner faces the Jacksonville Bishop Kenny-Alachua Santa Fe Winner in the state Championship match on Nov. 12

Stat leaders

Category Miami St. Brenden Academy of the Holy Names Kills Ana Sofia Tobar, 207 Heidi Crouse, 167 Blocks Mia Ortiz, 54 Heidi Crouse, 43 Aces Ana Sofia Tobar, 36 Amanda Moroney, 37 digs Nikki Baltodano, 256 Lauren Donofrio, 192 Assists Sofia Sanchez, 489 Caroline Arnold, 441

Outlook

The Jaguars are in the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Now, Academy of the Holy Names is looking to end years of frustration in the final four by taking the next step and reaching the title match.

Thanks to the semifinal reseeding, the Jaguars by avoiding Jacksonville Bishop Kenny and Alachua Santa Fe — the two teams that knocked them out of the Playoffs the past three seasons — until the final.

Still, tonight’s semifinal match is no breeze.

St. Brenden and Academy of the Holy Names are both ranked among the top four in the class by MaxPreps (the Sabers are No. 4 and the Jaguars are No. 5).

After going 2-3 during a five-match stretch in early October, St. Brenden has turned things around, winning five of its past six matches, including a five-setter over Miami Gulliver Prep in the region final.

Academy of the Holy Names has a veteran team that is used to making deep playoff runs. To prepare for a potential state title, the Jaguars played a brutal regular season schedule.

Those tough matches have paid off. Academy of the Holy Names has won five straight matches, including sweeps in the first three rounds of the postseason.