Volleyball: Class 3A state final preview – Nov. 13 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Volleyball State Finals

All matches at Polk State College’s Winter Haven Health Center. Admission is $12 via GoFan. Parking is $10.

Class 3A

Clearwater Central Catholic (20-7) at Miami Westminster Christian (27-0), 7 Tonight

How they got here: Clearwater Central Catholic d. Berkeley Prep 3-0, d. Tampa Prep 3-0, d. Sarasota Cardinal Mooney 3-1, d. Ocala Trinity Catholic 3-1; Miami Westminster Christian d. Fort Lauderdale NSU University 3-0, d. Miami Riviera Prep 3-0, d. Doral Divine Savior Academy 3-0, d. Orlando Lake Highland Prep 3-0.

Stat leaders

Category Clearwater Central Catholic Miami Westminster Christian Kills Brooke Green, 280 Emily Mathias, 317 Blocks Brooke Green, 80 Gigi Artiles, 33 Aces Lauren Cairo, 41 Alyah Cadavid, 44 digs Myah Typrowicz, 355 Zoey Matias, 418 Assists Josie Hensley, 926 Alyssa Cadavid, 558

Outlook

The Marauders are in the final for the first time since 2014 when they won their last title.

They did it thanks to a talented lineup that is balanced and filled with veterans. That experience paid off with Clearwater Central getting though the toughest region in the class — and perhaps the state.

Since the Playoffs started, the Marauders have four quality wins against Berkeley Prep, Tampa Prep, Sarasota Cardinal Mooney and Ocala Trinity Catholic. Better still, they have only dropped two sets during their postseason run.

That gives them plenty of confidence heading into tonight’s final.

Clearwater Central Catholic, ranked No. 3 in the class and No. 8 overall in the state, will need that same Fortitude to get past one of the nation’s top teams.

Westminster Christian is considered the top team in the class and the state according to MaxPreps. The undefeated Warriors have only dropped three sets all season. They have swept their past 19 matches, including victories over two-time 2A state Champion Naples Seacrest Country Day and 5A state finalist Naples Barron Collier.

That is a big reason Westminster Christian has rocketed up to No. 20 in MaxPreps latest national rankings.

The last time the Warriors lost a match was to another Pinellas County team, Calvary Christian, in last year’s state final.

Calvary Christian went through the same tough region during its title run as the Marauders did this year.

Now, Clearwater Central Catholic is hoping for a similar outcome in the final.