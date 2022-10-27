Volleyball: Chargers sweep Ortonville to begin Playoffs – Alexandria Echo Press

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team made short work of the Ortonville Trojans in the Chargers’ first 2022 Section 6A South playoff game on Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep.

BE (16-10) is the No. 2 seed in the south subsection, while Ortonville (5-16) was the No. 7 seed and beat Ashby in the opening round of the playoffs.

“I thought they really came to play,” BE head Coach Kelly Olson said. “We started all three sets with the first set point and got going pretty well, only to see Ortonville side us out. I thought they did a good job staying engaged and playing through points for the entire match. Defending them was tough with a lot of balls hit off the blocks and us having to play them up in our offense. They did a great job keeping pressure on us.”

The Chargers host another home playoff match at 7 pm on Friday in Evansville, against the No. 3 seed in the 6A south, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (17-10). BE lost its season-opener to CGB, 3-1, on Aug. 29 in Evansville, but beat CGB 2-1 at a tournament in Browerville on Sept. 10.

“This playoff win was an overall good start for us as we welcome CGB on Friday,” Olson said.

The Winner of the BE/CGB match will head to Fergus Falls on Thursday, Nov. 3, for a subsection Finals match at 7:30 pm against either the No. 5 seed Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (12-16) or the No. 1 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (22-6).

Other area volleyball scores from Oct. 26

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (12-16) 3, Parkers Prairie (15-12-1) 2