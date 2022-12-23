Volleyball: Chargers Honor section semifinalist team – Alexandria Echo Press

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team made a deep run in the Section 6A playoffs, where it was eliminated in the semifinals by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, the eventual section champions.

With a 17-11 record and being one of the section’s best, as well as one of the best team’s in the Little Eight Conference, the Chargers won a good amount of Awards and handed out team Awards as well this season.

Junior Taylor Suchy and sophomore Kylee Dingwall were voted co-MVPs of the team this season and made the all-conference team.

BE’s Kylee Dingwall hits the ball over the net during a Section 6A semifinal matchup against BBE on Nov. 3, 2022. Dingwall had seven kills in the 3-0 loss. Dingwall, along with Taylor Suchy were voted as the team’s Co-MVP this season. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Suchy had four kills, 17 assists and a team-high 327 digs this season. Dingwall had 21 aces, a team-high 261 kills, 13 blocks and was second on the team in digs with 268.

Senior Sydney Schaefer had 11 aces, 29 blocks, a team-high 592 assists, 133 digs and made the all-conference second team.

Seniors Gretchen Bredberg and Grace Otto were all-conference honorable mentions. Bredberg had 10 aces, 164 kills, five assists, 57 digs and a team-high 42 blocks. She took home the team’s Dedication award at the season-ending Awards banquet.

Otto had 13 aces, 69 kills, nine blocks, 15 assists and 199 digs.

BE’s Grace Otto hits a shot over the net in a Section 6A playoff match against CGB on Oct. 28, 2022. BE won the match 3-0. Otto was an all-conference Honorable mention player in the 2022 season. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Sophomore Courtney Brethorst won the Coaches Award and had a team-high 26 aces, 10 kills, six blocks, 99 assists and 81 digs.

Sophomore Taylor Dingwall, senior Kendall Hoidahl, senior EmmaLee Brethorst and sophomore Haddy Baune were also letter winners this season for the team.

Taylor Dingwall had one ace, six kills and 26 digs this season, while Hoidahl had 23 aces, one assist and 25 digs, EmmaLee Brethorst had 19 aces, 20 blocks, eight assists and 43 digs, and Baune had two aces, 18 blocks, four assists and 20 digs.

The Chargers went 12-7 in section games and were the No. 2 seed in the south subsection, behind BBE. The Chargers went 7-2 in conference games and placed third, one match behind Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

BE has now finished with a winning season for five straight seasons.