Volleyball Champs raise national banner, Sweep season opener

The University of Hawaii at Mānoa men’s volleyball team started the 2023 season strong with two home wins in the January 12–13 season-opener series against Ball State University. The two-time Defending national Champions also unveiled their 2022 NCAA Championship banner in a pre-match ceremony on January 13.

In the first match, Uh kicked off the season with a four-set win over No. 6 Ball State in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Championship semifinals. It was Uh ‘s 10th straight season-opener win.

In the second match of the series, the Rainbow Warriors claimed another four-set win against Ball State to extend their home win streak to 20 matches, dating back to 2021. Uh hitters were nearly unstoppable all night, hitting a combined .480 for the match.

Warriors earn conference top player Awards

Following the two matches, Spyros Chakas was named Big West Player of the Week and Brett Sheward was named Defensive Player of the Week. For both, the Big West Weekly Awards were the first of their careers.

Chakas led the team in kills in both matches against Ball State, with 19 in the opener and 22 in the rematch. He averaged 5.13 kills per set for the series and hit .485.

Sheward averaged 3.00 digs per set in the series with a career-high 17 in Friday’s win. Additionally, they did not commit a reception error in 47 attempts.