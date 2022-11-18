Volleyball Champs Once Again – The Colgate Maroon-News

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Colgate Volleyball team cruised to their second-straight Patriot League Regular Season title. At home on Cotterell Court, the Raiders swept Lehigh by a score of 3-0 to clinch a 14-2 record in the Patriot League and home-court advantage in the upcoming conference tournament.

This season, the Raiders compiled an overall record of 22-5. The team defeated SEC opponent Tennessee by a score of 3-1 and American Athletic Conference opponent Temple by a score of 3-1, quickly cruising through Patriot League challenges.

Following the deciding match, Julia Kurowski was simultaneously named the Patriot League Player of the Year and Patriot League Setter of the Year. After returning for a Graduate season, Kurowski has Cemented her Legacy in the Colgate history books by becoming Colgate’s only setter to reach 4,000 assists and is the only athlete to become a three-time Patriot League Setter of the Year.

Sophomore Abby Shadwick also burst onto the scene and received First-Team All Patriot League honors. Shadwick leads the team in double-doubles and will lead the Raiders’ charge into the Patriot League tournament in Hamilton on Saturday, Nov. 19 for their semifinal match again Loyola University of Maryland.