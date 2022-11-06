Volleyball Celebrates Senior Night Against Drake

Next Match: Drake 11/5/2022 | 7 P.M ESPN+/3 103.3 WZND Nov. 05 (Sat) / 7 PM Drake

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State volleyball celebrated Senior Night on Saturday at CEFCU Arena, falling in four sets against second-place Drake despite snapping the Bulldogs’ 22-set win streak.

Seniors Kendee Hilliard , Sarah Kushner , Nicole Lundand Kaity Weimerskirch were honored post-match.

Although freshman Aida Shadewald recorded a career-high 17 kills and team-leading eighth double-double as Illinois State falls to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in the MVC. Drake improves to 22-6 overall and 13-2 in the MVC.

The Redbirds won the third set, were within one at 18-17 in the second set, and were tied 12-12 in the fourth set.

SET SCORES

Illinois State falls to Drake (1-3): 15-25, 19-25, 25-23, 18-25

ILLINOIS STATE STATS LEADERS

Kills: Aida Shadewald (17)

digs: Qbye Weimerskirch (16)

Assists: Emily Weber (34)

Service Aces: Four (1)

Total Blocks: Calia Clubb and Regan Haith (2)

ILLINOIS STATE NOTES

-Illinois State (.129) was outhit by Drake (.312)

-Freshmen have had the same or more kills than non-freshmen in the last 13 matches for the Redbirds.

– Freshmen have 343 of the team’s 447 (76.7%) kills in the last nine matches for the Redbirds.

UP NEXT

Illinois State closes its road slate at UIC (November 11) and Valparaiso (November 12).

