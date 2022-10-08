Volleyball Celebrates Dig Pink Rally, Falls to Yale

Next Match: Brown University 10/8/2022 | 5 PM ESPN+ October 08 (Sat) / 5 PM Brown University

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard volleyball team fell to Ivy League opponent Yale on Friday, Oct. 7 in their fourth conference matchup. Harvard (2-10, 1-3 Ivy) was defeated by Yale (12-1, 4-0 Ivy) 3-1 in four sets of 22-25, 23-25, 25-19 and 23-25.

The Crimson started tonight’s match from behind as Yale pulled out a strong lead in the beginning of set one. Harvard was almost able to make a comeback, but was shut down by Yale, who took a 1-0 lead. Set two went back and fourth with 14 tie scores and five lead changes. The Bulldogs ultimately pulled out the win to go up 2-0. Set three was led by the Crimson from the fifth point on, as Harvard was able to pull away and win the set by six points. The fourth set was another close battle, closed out by the Bulldogs after reaching a 23-23 tie.

The team would like to thank everyone who came out to support their Dig Pink Rally fundraiser to support the Side-Out Foundation.

Harvard Highlights

– Ava Rauser lead the Crimson in Kills with eleven, her new career high. She was followed by Katie Vorhies and Bella Almanza with seven each.

– Four Crimson players scored Harvard’s nine aces in tonight’s match with Lindsey Zhang , Teia Piette , Bella Almanza and Olivia Cooper each scoring two. Rocky Aguirre scored the final ace.

– Harvard out blocked Yale 22 blocks to 12 throughout the night, with Ariana white (eight), Ava Rauser (four) and Almanza (four) leading in block assists. White and Almanza also scored block solos.

Up Next

Harvard Volleyball will host another home match tomorrow, facing off against Brown on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 pm The match will stream on ESPN+.