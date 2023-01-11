Volleyball Captain overcomes career-ending injury, inspires others

ALEX KAUTZMAN Bismarck Tribune



Napoleon High School senior Amber Schmitt loved playing volleyball and basketball but had to quit when she tore her ACL and meniscus in the seventh grade.

After three knee surgeries and a year and a half of physical therapy, Schmitt tried to play basketball again but hurt her knee on the first day of practice. She also tried golf but found that walking the course was too painful. While she had to give up those sports, she did get to play volleyball again, for which she feels grateful.

Counselor Cindy Weigel said instead of becoming angry or giving in to self-pity, Schmitt kept a positive attitude during her recovery and continued to be a role model for her peers.

“This unfair circumstance of taking away most of her high school sports and normal teen activity would be understandably troubling. Amber rose above this situation every single time,” Weigel said in a letter of recommendation. “Her unique ability at her young age to be resilient and show her character qualities with pride is admirable and worth recognizing.”

The daughter of Bill and Jennifer Schmitt, of Napoleon, is this week’s Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school Seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the Weekly winners to receive a $5,000 Scholarship Sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Schmitt got to play in only three volleyball games her sophomore year and had her first full season as a junior. The volleyball team captain said she is proud that she got back into the sport after facing her injury and her mom’s cancer diagnosis.

“It was such a long road to get there, especially since my mom started Chemo around the same time,” Schmitt said. “I just knew that I had to step up even though I was in a bad position myself. I feel like that pushed me Harder to do better, try to be the best person I could and finally get back to my normal self.”















Schmitt also is involved in Acalympics, National Honor Society, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, where she serves as secretary and treasurer. She has been the class vice president since seventh grade and was named Homecoming queen. Schmitt said she feels honored that her peers see her as a leader.

Schmitt maintains a 3.97 GPA and will complete six dual-credit classes by the time she graduates. The Student of the Year Award recipient said she is motivated by her mom — who is a teacher — and her future ambitions.

“I have big dreams so I figured if I start early and try to keep my grades up the whole time, it should be easy to achieve them if I already have a good foundation,” she said.

One of those dreams is becoming a pharmacist. Schmitt started working as a clerk at Napoleon Drug when she was a sophomore. She said she fell in love with the place and could see herself working there in the future.

Schmitt plans to attend the University of Mary to get a bachelor’s degree in Biology before getting a doctorate from North Dakota State University. She then hopes to return to Napoleon to work at the pharmacy.