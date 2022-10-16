Volleyball Caps Off Perfect Weekend With Win Over Willamette

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The Pacific University volleyball team capped off a perfect weekend with a four-set win over Willamette Saturday night in the Stoller Center.

The Boxers on the evening hit .164 while the Bearcats hit .116. The hosts were able to get a significant advantage by having 15 service aces compared to Willamette’s five aces on the night.

Top Performers

How It Happened

The first set was one of many runs by both sides. Willamette opened up the set on a 4-1 run before the Boxers scored the next four points to take an early lead. The visitors grew another lead to 17-13 when Pacific responded by scoring six straight points taking the 19-17 lead. The set was determined by a late 5-0 run from Willamette to take the opening set 25-23.

The second set was controlled by the visiting Bearcats at the beginning when they opened with an 11-6 lead following five consecutive points. The Boxers, however, were not going to go down easily, fighting back to take a 19-18 lead. Pacific needed extra points to put the second set away winning it 28-26.

Pacific was in full control of the third set claiming it 25-18 including Willamette scoring six of the last nine points in the set.

Willamette seemed as though they didn’t want the night to end early Roaring out to a 15-8 lead. After the marathon of a volleyball match last night, Pacific was desperate to end the night after the fourth set. They would score 13 of the next 18 total points to take a one-point lead. The Boxers ended the night following scoring the last two points to win 25-23.

What It Means

The Boxers completed a much-needed perfect weekend winning two matches over opponents they lost to during the first half of the season.

Up Next

Pacific Returns to the Stoller Center October 21St for a match against the visitors from Lewis & Clark.

