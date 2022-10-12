Volleyball: Cadets Spiked by Wildcats

Next Match: vs. Lasell 10/15/2022 | 12 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 12 pm vs. Lasell History

PROVIDENCE, RI- The Norwich University Volleyball team battled but ultimately fell in straight sets to Johnson & Wales Tuesday night at the Wildcat Center by a score of 30-25, 25-15, 25-23.

In the first set the Cadets went on a run of five straight points to go up 17-13, the Wildcats responded by going on a five point run of their own to take an 18-17 lead. It was a battle the rest of the way before junior Sarah Miller (Scarborough, On.) finished the set with two straight kills. Miller would finish with a game high in kills (17) and aces (3). In the final set after trailing 6-0 to start, Norwich battled back but came up short in the end.

The Cadets were credited with three blocks on the night, two of which were attributed to the sophomore Abby Kanaga (Apopka, Fla.). Other team leaders in the stat column include; senior Ana Lopez (Laredo, Texas) with 12 kills, senior Sarah Farnum (North Andover, Mass.), and junior Laura Farnum (North Andover, Mass.) with 14 digs.

On deck for Norwich is a GNAC tri match in Boston with Lasell and Emmanuel scheduled for 12 and 2 PM.