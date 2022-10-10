Volleyball: Cadets soar past Falcons, fall to Raiders to earn GNAC split

Next Match: at Johnson & Wales (RI) 10/11/2022 | 6 p.m October 11 (Tue) / 6 pm at Johnson & Wales (RI) History

NASHUA, NH – The Norwich volleyball team saw its three-game winning streak snapped over the weekend to Rivier University in a 3-1 (13-25, 25-23, 15-25, 13-25) loss, but rebounded with a dominant 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-14) Sweep over Albertus Magnus College on Saturday afternoon in Muldoon Gymnasium in Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) action.

The Raiders cruised to an opening-set win over the Cadets, before Norwich fought to take the second set by closing the frame on back-to-back kills from Ana Lopez (Laredo, Texas) and Leah Matthewson (North Chelmsford, Mass.). Despite the attempt to shift momentum, Rivier would quell any potential threat made by the Cadets, taking sets three and four to remain perfect in GNAC play.

Norwich would recover in emphatic fashion in the ensuing match, never allowing the Falcons a lead once in three sets of action. The Cadets opened up each set with insurmountable leads, including a 14-5 edge in set one, a 9-1 advantage in the second set, and an 18-4 lead in the closing set.

Lopez paced the Cadets in kills in both games, posting 12 against Rivier before tallying 11 on Albertus Magnus. Sarah Farnum (North Andover, Mass.) and Laura Farnum (North Andover, Mass.) were automatic again in assists and digs, respectively; Sarah logged a combined 55 assists, while Laura registered 32 digs between both games.

The Cadets will continue their streak of games away from home with a single match on Tuesday at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI Game time is slated for 6:00 pm at the Wildcat Center.