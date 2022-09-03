Volleyball: Cadets close Vermont Classic with intrastate sweep

Next Match: at Wellesley 9/7/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 07 (Wed) / 6 pm at Wellesley History

CASTLETON, Vt. – The Norwich volleyball team wrapped up the annual Vermont Volleyball Classic with a sweep, topping the hosts Castleton Spartans, 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-14), before cruising to a decisive 3-0 (25- 6, 25-8, 25-5) win over NVU-Lyndon.

In game one against Castleton, the Cadets relied on a high-octane Offensive performance, spearheaded by a career-high 14 Kills from Ana Lopez (Laredo, Texas). Sam Lebruska (Lynnfield, Mass.) added seven kills, with Leah Mathewson (North Chelmsford, Mass.) just trailing with six kills.

Sarah Farnum (North Andover, Mass.) paced Norwich in assists with 32, registering more than the Spartans’ team output. Laura Farnum (North Andover, Mass.) and Lebruska led the way in digs with 12 and 11, respectively.

The Cadets opened the first set on a 7-1 run and never looked back, allowing the Spartans just one lead early in the second set. Hailey Martinovich kept Castleton afloat with a team-high eight kills.

It was much of the same in game two against NVU-Lyndon, with Lopez piloting the offensive behind nine kills and eight aces. Ava Nihill (Marshfield, Mass.) set a career-best in assists with 11, while a freshman Autumn Parkhurst (Parish, NY) logged six digs.

Similarly to their effort against Castleton, Norwich allowed the Hornets a lead just once to start the second set, but dominated otherwise, including posting an insurmountable 17-1 edge at one point in the third stanza. Calysta Lohman logged a team-best five kills for NVU-Lyndon.

Norwich will take their undefeated record on the road on Wednesday, Sep. 7, traveling to Wellesley College to battle the Blue in a one-game, 6 pm showdown. The Cadets will then return to Northfield for their home-opener on Saturday, Sep. 10, hosting MCLA and Wentworth in a tri-match.

(Photo courtesy of Castleton Athletic Communications.)