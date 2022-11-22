Volleyball Brings in Four New Penguins During Signing Period

The Youngstown State volleyball program is announcing four additions to its team beginning in the Fall 2023 semester. Michelle Fredrick, Jocelyn Jourdan, Gabriela Machin and Jazmin Vergara have all signed to join the program.

All four players are pin hitters, and Fredrick, Jourdan and Machin will be freshmen in 2023. Vergara is a transfer from Miami Dade College who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“The class we have assembled this year is very exciting!” said YSU head coach Aline Scott . “We are adding Offensive talent, energy, power, and international experience to our team with our incoming players. As we build a plan to compete at the top of the league every year, I think these four will be a huge part of it. “

Michelle Frederick

6-1 | RS | Holy Name High School | Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Coach Scott on Michelle: “Michelle is another strong Lefty Attacker with potential through the roof. Her height, her strength, and her work ethic will be great assets, and I believe she will develop quickly in our gym.”

High School: Averaged 2.0 Kills per set as part of a Talented high school program at Holy Name… Earned all-conference Accolades in each of her final three seasons, and she was a two-time all-district pick… Named Holy Name’s Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman… Holy Name won two conference titles and a district title in her tenure… Academically, earned First Honors in each of her semesters… Was a Prep Volleyball 2022 Academic All-American and a 2021 GLC Scholar Athlete… Earned the Holy Name Speech Award and was a Holy Name Krakowiak Scholarship recipient… Also participated in the medical Careers club and campus ministry, and she was a member of the National Honor Society… She was also a member of the Girl Scouts for 13 years.

Personal: Parents are Paul and Susan… Has a brother (Joseph) and a sister (Megan)… Intended major is Psychology or environmental science.

Jocelyn Jourdan

6-2 | OH | Austintown Fitch High School | Austintown, Ohio

Coach Scott on Jocelyn: “I’m so excited to add another local athlete to our group. Like the others in this class, Jo is a strong Attacker and can play different positions. When the game is on the line, she rises to the occasion.”

High School: Set Fitch’s records for Kills in a match (36), season (495) and career (1,190)… Was named the OHSVCA District 1 and All-American Conference Player of the Year as a senior… Earned all-conference Accolades three times and was a two-time first-team all-district pick… Also named the Player of the Year by Your Sports Network… Was a two-time team Captain and led Fitch to three conference titles and two runner-up finishes at the district tournament… Also played basketball and was active as a member of the Interact Club, the Spanish Club, Spirit Club, Student Council and National Honor Society… Helped lead her AAU team to a ninth-place finish at nationals.

Personal: Parents are Martin and Danielle… Has a sister (Julia)… Her mom also attended Youngstown State… Intended major is financial management.

Gabriela Machin

6-0 | RS | San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico | Caguas Private School

Coach Scott is Gabriela: “Gabriela is a dynamic, powerful, Lefty right-side hitter who can play six rotations. She is a fierce competitor who has great energy, and she is an outstanding teammate.”

High School: Has played on Puerto Rico’s U19 and U21 national teams… Achieved a No. 20 national ranking in Puerto Rico… Named MVP at the 2022 Copa Alcalde… Helped lead the team to a COPSAA Championship and a second-place finish… In AAU, helped the 17U Criollas Caguas team to a Premier Silver Championship in 2022… Also played basketball and was president of the Lions Sport Club.

Personal: Parents are Miguel and Janette… Has a brother (Kenneth)… Intended major is sales management.

Jazmin Vergara

6-0 | OH | Miami Dade College | Inem Jorge Isaacr High School | Buenaventura, Colombia

Coach Scott on Jazmin: “Jaz has been competing at a high level for a long time. She has tremendous Offensive power, is a great Blocker and adds valuable international experience.”

NJCAA and High School: Played two years at Miami Dade College as MDC won two state Championships and finished third at the NJCAA National Tournament… Earned second-team all-conference honors in 2022… Helped lead her high school to a district intercollegiate championship… Played for the Panteras Club and earned the best outside hitter award…

Personal: Parents are Luis and Yasmin… Has a sister (Luisa)… Intended major is journalism.