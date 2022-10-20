Volleyball: BOLD Locks up No. 2 seed in 2A-North – West Central Tribune
OLIVIA — BOLD volleyball will be one of the teams to beat in the Section 2A-North tournament.
The Warriors (20-3-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming section tournament.
Ranked 10th in Class A, the Warriors open the Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 27 at home against No. 7 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (8-16).
The 2A-North top seed is Defending state Champion Mayer Lutheran (19-4). The Crusaders are ranked third in Class A.
Elsewhere around the area:
- MACCRAY (19-10) is the top area team in the Section 3A-North bracket, earning the No. 2 seeds Ranked ninth in Class A, the Wolverines’ first postseason game takes place at 7 pm Friday, Oct. 28. They will play the Winner of Monday’s play-in match between No. 10 Lakeview (2-19) and No. 7 Yellow Medicine East (6-16). In another play-in match Monday, No. 9 Central Minnesota Christian (8-18) heads to No. 8 Dawson-Boyd (7-17). Matches set for the quarterfinals are Friday, Oct. 28 includes: No. 5 Renville County West (15-11) at No. 4 Wabasso (17-7); and No. 6 Lac qui Parle Valley (13-8) at No. 3 Canby (15-14).
- Montevideo is the No. 7 seed in the Section 3AA-South bracket. The Thunder Hawks (4-16) travel to Jackson to take on No. 2 Jackson County Central (18-11). Other 3AA-South quarterfinal matches include: No. 8 St. James (3-18) at No. 1 Pipestone (22-5); Well. 5 Luverne (14-7) at No. 4 Redwood Valley (16-11); and No. 6 Fairmont (5-18) at No. 3 Windom (17-10).
- Seeding for Section 3AA-North — with New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Litchfield, Minnewaska and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City — takes place Friday. Section 6A-South — with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Benson — will be seeded Saturday. Willmar finds out its playoff Fate Sunday when Section 2AAA determines its seeds.
Round 1
(7 p.m. Monday)
9-Nicollet at 8-Lester Prairie
Quarterfinals
(7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27)
Nicollet/LP Winner at 1-Mayer Lutheran
5-Sleepy Eye at 4-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
6-Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 3-New Ulm Cathedral
7-Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at 2-BOLD
Semifinals
(on Tuesday, Nov. 1)
6/7:30 pm at Sibley East High School, Arlington
Sub-section final
(on Thursday, Nov. 3)
6 pm at Mankato East High School
Section Championship
(on Saturday, Nov. 5)
6 pm at St. Peter High School
Round 1
(7 p.m. Monday)
9-Central Minnesota Christian at 8-Dawson-Boyd
10-Lakeview at 7-Yellow Medicine East
Quarterfinals
(7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28)
CMCS/DB Winner at 1-Minneota
5-Renville County West at 4-Wabasso
Lakeview/YME Winner at 2-MACCRAY
6-Lac qui Parle Valley at 3-Canby
Semifinals
(on Tuesday, Nov. 1)
5:30/7 pm at Southwest Minnesota State, Marshall
Sub-section final
(on Thursday, Nov. 3)
7:30 pm at Southwest Minnesota State, Marshall
Section Championship
(on Saturday, Nov. 5)
5 pm at Southwest Minnesota State, Marshall
Quarterfinals
(7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28)
8-St. James at 1-Pipestone
5-Luverne at 4-Redwood Valley
7-Montevideo at 2-Jackson County Central
6-Fairmont at 3-Windom
Semifinals
(on Tuesday, Nov. 1)
7 pm at high seed
Sub-section final
(on Thursday, Nov. 3)
7 pm at neutral site
Section Championship
(on Saturday, Nov. 5)
7:30 pm at Southwest Minnesota State, Marshall