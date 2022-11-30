Volleyball Big Ten Awards – Corn Nation

Big Ten coaches voted on the best players in the conference and named them to first and second team All-Big Ten. They unanimously voted Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez as first team selections.

Kubik’s previous Big Ten Awards include: All-Big Ten First Team (2021), All-Big Ten Second Team (2019), Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2019) and All-Big Ten Freshman Team (2019). She averages 3.24 kills per set and is essential in the serve receive passing rotations. She passes 48% of all the served balls and does it with a 96% passing efficiency.

Rodriguez’s previous Big Ten Awards include: Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2021), All-Big Ten First Team (2021) and Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021). She averages 4.26 digs per set on one of the very best defensive teams in the country.

Bekka Allick and Kaitlyn Hord were also honored and recognized by the coaches as Second Team All-Big Ten selections.

Allick was also named to the All-Big Tem Freshman Team. Allick contributes with 1.95 kills per set as well as 1.09 blocks per set. As a freshman she immediately played and looked confident in her role.

Hord’s previous Big Ten Awards include: All-Big Ten First Team (2019, 2020, 2021), All-Big Ten Second Team (2018), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2018). She currently averages 1.55 blocks per set as a key part of the defense.

Anni Evans was recognized by the Big Ten coaches as a Sportsmanship Honoree.

Check out all the awardees at BigTen.org or on Twitter here.