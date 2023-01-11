Volleyball: BE’s Grace Otto and Sydney Schaefer sign to play college volleyball – Alexandria Echo Press

Seniors Grace Otto and Sydney Schaefer were key cogs for the Brandon-Evansville volleyball program in recent years and are now set to attend school and play college volleyball for the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans in Fergus Falls.

The Spartans (NJCAA DIII) are led by head Coach Abby Crowser, and are coming off a 2022 season where they went 25-9, won the Region XIII Tournament, and won the fifth place game in the NJCAA DIII National Tournament.

Brandon-Evansville senior Sydney Schaefer smiles after signing her national letter of intent to play college volleyball for the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans. Contributed photo

Crowser said in two different press releases that she is excited about adding Schaefer and Otto to the program.

“After watching Grace play, I was so impressed with how skilled of a player she is,” Crowser said. “She has excellent court awareness and can be effective in both the front and back row. Her versatility will be a huge asset to the team next year. Sydney is a very talented setter and I’m so happy that she has decided to continue with her athletic career at M State. She has great court awareness and is an Offensive Threat when she’s up at the net. She’ll be a valuable addition to our 2023 volleyball team.”

Schaefer’s letter of intent signing press release came out on Dec. 13, 2022, while Otto’s was announced on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Brandon-Evansville senior Grace Otto smiles after signing her national letter of intent to play college volleyball for the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans. Contributed photo

Schaefer had 11 aces, 29 blocks, a team-high 592 assists, and 133 digs this season and made the All-Little Eight Conference second team.

Otto was a Little Eight Conference Honorable Mention at the end of the 2022 season. She had 13 aces, 69 kills, nine blocks, 15 assists, and 199 digs this season.

Otto and Schaefer helped lead the Chargers to the Section 6A semifinals and to a 17-12 season (12-7 Section 6A).

Otto and Schaefer each played three seasons or more on the Chargers’ varsity roster.