Volleyball beats St. John Paul II 3-1

(Sept. 21, 2022) The volleyball team dropped its first set of the season but the Whalers remain unbeaten after Bouncing back to beat St. John Paul II 3-1 Wednesday at home.

“It was good, we had to be pushed. I just said to the kids, do we have to play the way that we played and do matches like this have to happen? They do and you have to see where your weaknesses are. That’s a very good team and they exploit a lot of things that we need to work on,” head Coach Andrew Viselli said.

Nantucket (4-0) led 13-12 in the opening set when the Whalers rattled off seven straight points behind the serve of Kalina Natcheva, who finished the game with six aces, including several during that extended run, on the way to a 25 -19 opening set win.

Nantucket came out on the losing end of a back-and-forth second set. The Whalers won three straight points late in the set to knot the score at 23, but the Lions won the next two points and the set.

Nantucket responded well to the challenge and won the following two sets 25-14 and 25-20 to secure its fourth win of the season.

“We’re a big block and they went up and tipped over it and that setter in set number three, she dumped like four balls on us. That’s awesome. You don’t have to hit to win. They tipped on us and we weren’t able to move our feet and then we were able to move our feet and start playing. Kudos to them and that style of play and we need to be better, we just need to be better,” Viselli said.

Chloe Marrero led the team in Kills with 15, closely followed by Kacey Riseborough with nine. Viki Todorova added 30 digs and Addys Del Rosario Gomez led the team with eight aces on 20 serves.

“I think Viki had her ups and downs but she’s doing exactly what I’m asking. Addys is consistent. Chloe and Kacey in the first set were lights out, like scary. But I think all in all, I had nobody stand out to say they were exceptional today,” Viselli said.

“I had a bunch of kids who could play and that’s really what team sports is all about, a bunch of role players, and the teams that have the most role players and people who understand their roles win a state championship, so I’ll take that.”

The Whalers are scheduled to travel to Rising Tide Monday in search of their fifth straight win to open the season.