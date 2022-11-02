Volleyball Battles UVU on Senior Day

ABILENE—Abilene Christian celebrated six Seniors on Saturday afternoon as they played their final home match of 2022. The team played tight with Utah Valley but came up just short after dropping the fourth set in extra points. The Wildcats came out hot early and were able to take the first set behind a .281 hitting percentage. The Wolverines responded to take the next two sets, both by scores of 25-21. The fourth set was tight throughout and the Wildcats got two clutch aces from Sara Carrizales to take a 23-22 lead late. The teams went back and forth before UVU pulled away for the 29-27 win.

Scoring Summary

Set 1: 25-20

Seth 2: 21-25

Seth 3: 21-25

Seth 4: 27-29

Stat Pack

Braden Bossier led the Wildcats with 14 kills on a .542 hitting percentage while also tallying four blocks and four digs.

led the Wildcats with 14 kills on a .542 hitting percentage while also tallying four blocks and four digs. Bryley Steinhilber totaled 13 kills of her own and hit an impressive .276 from the outside.

totaled 13 kills of her own and hit an impressive .276 from the outside. In addition to Bossier, both London Gray and Brea Box had four blocks on the day as well.

and Brea Box had four blocks on the day as well. Madeline Guffy had three service aces, while Sara Carrizales added two for the Wildcats.

News and Notes

Guffy has now moved into a tie for second for total aces in a season at the DI level. She has 33 on the year, just two aces away from tying for the most in a season.

The Wildcats hit .238 as a team for their 10thth match of the season hitting .200 or better.

Up Next

ACU will finish out their season with a three-match road swing. Next week, the Wildcats will travel to Sam Houston on Saturday for their lone match of the week. The match is at 1 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow ACU on social media:

Twitter: @ACU_Volleyball | @ACUsports

Instagram: @acu_volleyball | @acusports

Facebook: /acusports

#GoWildcats