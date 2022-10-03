Volleyball Battles No. 18 Kentucky In 3-1 Defeat

Next Match: at South Carolina 10/1/2022 | 1 PM October 01 (Sat) / 1 PM at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball went toe-to-toe with No. 18 Kentucky in the Tigers Southeastern Conference home opener at the Hearnes Center, first home SEC match of the season, but a strong first set by the Wildcats propelled them to the 3-1 win (25-12, 23-25, 25-19 , 25-22) is Wednesday night.

Senior Anna Dixon led the Tigers (7-5, 0-2 SEC), producing a season-best 14 kills. Sophomore Jordan Iliff added another eight terminations while sophomore Kaylee Cox chipped in six from the outside.

Kentucky (7-5, 2-1 SEC) had a trio reach double-digit kills with Reagan Rutherford leading the Wildcats with 19. Bella Bell added 13 and Elise Goetzinger 11 to help the eighteenth-ranked ‘Cats escape Mizzou’s upset bid.

Senior Libero Leandra Mangual-Duran produced a season-best three aces to go along with her 23 digs – the 10th time she has reached double-digits this season. The Tigers had seven aces as a team.

Sophomore Trista Strasser recorded five blocks – the fifth time in 2022 she has produced five or more rejections. Strasser averages 1.11 blocks per set.

TOP TIGERS

UP NEXT

Mizzou heads to South Carolina to face the Gameocks in a pair of SEC matches on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

For all the latest information on Mizzou Volleyball, please visit MUTigers.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Tigers on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.