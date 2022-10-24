Volleyball Battles in 3-2 Loss to Ole Miss

Next Match: Georgia 10/28/2022 | 1 PM October 28 (Fri) / 1 PM Georgia

OXFORD, Miss. – University of Missouri volleyball battled it out against Ole Miss in a five-set dual, but a strong first set by Ole Miss propelled them to the 3-2 win (25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-22 , 16-14).

Mizzou (8-11, 1-8 SEC) had the duo of Kaylee Cox and Anna Dixon reach double-digit kills. Cox led the Tigers with a season-best 34, while Dixon added 17 to help the Tigers’ offensive charge.

Ole Miss (9-10, 5-4 SEC) had a trio lead the offensive efforts. Sasha Ratliff led the Offensive charge with 16 terminations. Vivian Miller produced 13 and Payton Brgoch respectively had 12 terminations for the Rebels.

Kaylee recorded a career-best 34 kills to go along with her 10 digs – the 10th time she has recorded a double-double this season.

TOP TIGERS

Anna Dixon: 19 kills, 9 digs

Kaylee Cox: 13 kills, 13 digs, 3 assists

Riley Buckely : 42 assists, 3 blocks, 7 digs,

UP NEXT

Mizzou returns home for a two game series against Georgia on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. First serve is slated to begin at 1:00 pm CT.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

