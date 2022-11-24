Volleyball at Wake Forest – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (13-16, 4-13 ACC) at Wake Forest
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: at Wake Forest
- 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, November 25 • 3 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Winston-Salem, NC | Reynolds Gymnasium
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
- Clemson concludes the 2022 regular season at Wake Forest on Friday at 3 pm
- The Tigers take a 13-16 overall record and 4-13 ACC record into the weekend after falling to Georgia Tech last Friday
- As a team, Clemson sits 64th in team assists (1,359) in the NCAA
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,621) and total attacks (3,986) as of November 21
CONSISTENT CLARK
- Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons
- She has dominated the net clocking 227 career blocks, including 48 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 blocks per set
- This season, she has 53 total blocks and had a season-high seven blocks (all assisted) at Miami
- Offensively, Clark has 567 kills and 40 aces on her career (188 kills and nine aces this season)
DIGGING DEVAN
- Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
- The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech
- Taylor has tallied 23 double-digit dig matches this season and has tallied 20+ digs in eight matches
- She leads the team and the conference with 470 total digs and is 76th in the NCAA
CATE’S ACE
- Junior Cate Long has dominated the service line for the past three seasons
- She has clocked 97 aces over the course of her career, including 33 in 2022
- She served a career-high 38 aces her freshman year, which sits third on Clemson’s Freshman list
- In total, she has 748 points that includes 611 kills and tallied 609 career digs
DEFENSE DRIVEN
- Joining Taylor and Long in the back row are freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath
- The four of them currently have 1,072 of Clemson’s 1,621 digs
- The 1,621 digs lead the conference and sits 117th in the NCAA
CAM CAN
- Hannah is seventh in the conference in Kills (367) and ninth in Kills per set (3.43)
- She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 23 matches this season and had 18 matches with double-digit kills
SLAVIK ASSISTS
- Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons
- She surpassed 3,500 career assists vs. Boston College to become the seventh Tiger to accomplish the feat
- This season, Slavik has 1,018 assists to sit third in the conference and 73rd in the NCAA – she is also second in the conference with 10.28 assists per set (50th in the NCAA)
