Volleyball at Wake Forest – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (13-16, 4-13 ACC) at Wake Forest

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: at Wake Forest

at Wake Forest 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, November 25 • 3 p.m

Friday, November 25 • 3 p.m 📍 Venue: Winston-Salem, NC | Reynolds Gymnasium

Winston-Salem, NC | Reynolds Gymnasium 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

Clemson concludes the 2022 regular season at Wake Forest on Friday at 3 pm

The Tigers take a 13-16 overall record and 4-13 ACC record into the weekend after falling to Georgia Tech last Friday

As a team, Clemson sits 64th in team assists (1,359) in the NCAA

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,621) and total attacks (3,986) as of November 21

CONSISTENT CLARK

Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons

She has dominated the net clocking 227 career blocks, including 48 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 blocks per set

This season, she has 53 total blocks and had a season-high seven blocks (all assisted) at Miami

Offensively, Clark has 567 kills and 40 aces on her career (188 kills and nine aces this season)

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech

Taylor has tallied 23 double-digit dig matches this season and has tallied 20+ digs in eight matches

She leads the team and the conference with 470 total digs and is 76th in the NCAA

CATE’S ACE

Junior Cate Long has dominated the service line for the past three seasons

She has clocked 97 aces over the course of her career, including 33 in 2022

She served a career-high 38 aces her freshman year, which sits third on Clemson’s Freshman list

In total, she has 748 points that includes 611 kills and tallied 609 career digs

DEFENSE DRIVEN

Joining Taylor and Long in the back row are freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath

The four of them currently have 1,072 of Clemson’s 1,621 digs

The 1,621 digs lead the conference and sits 117th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Hannah is seventh in the conference in Kills (367) and ninth in Kills per set (3.43)

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 23 matches this season and had 18 matches with double-digit kills

SLAVIK ASSISTS

Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons

She surpassed 3,500 career assists vs. Boston College to become the seventh Tiger to accomplish the feat

This season, Slavik has 1,018 assists to sit third in the conference and 73rd in the NCAA – she is also second in the conference with 10.28 assists per set (50th in the NCAA)

For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.