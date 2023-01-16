Volleyball at RHS welcomes new Coach – Franklin County Times

Russellville volleyball has started the calendar year with a new face at the helm.

In a called meeting of the Russellville City Schools Board of Education Jan. 11, the board welcomed William White as the new head volleyball Coach at Russellville High School, noting Jan. 12 as his official start date.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” shared White. “I appreciate the administration putting their trust in me, and I look forward to getting to work.”

Originally from Detroit, Ala., in Marion County, White comes to Russellville’s program with about 15 years of experience, following his stint as the Assistant volleyball Coach at Baylor University – a Sweet 16 participant – where he was also the director of player development for the Swat Volleyball Club.

Before his time at Baylor, White served as an Assistant volleyball Coach at the University of North Alabama and at Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Miss. He was also head volleyball coach at Ohio Valley University.

“His resume is really outstanding, and we’re really excited to have him,” said RCS Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes.

RCS Athletic director John Ritter also expressed his enthusiasm for the selection, calling White “a great addition to Golden Tiger Athletics.”

“Coach White has an extensive background in volleyball and brings a high level of experience to our program,” Ritter said. “He has been part of volleyball at the highest level and brings a vast knowledge of the game to Russellville. I’m proud we could bring in a very knowledgeable former college Coach to work with our girls.”

White holds a Coaching Accreditation Program Level 3 certification from USA Volleyball. Although the agency has moved to the National Team Development Program, White still holds his certification and is one of approximately 100 coaches in America with the current certification.

He is also a certified impact instructor for USA Volleyball, has completed the Volleyball Conditioning Accreditation Program for indoor and beach volleyball through Team USA and has spent the past three years traveling around the country coaching Clinics for Gold Medal Squared.

Many of his former players have gone on to play in college, and several have become coaches themselves.

In addition to his coaching duties, White will also be a teacher at RHS, working in intervention.

“Congratulations, and welcome to Russellville City Schools,” noted board president Kim Clonts. “We wish you much success.”