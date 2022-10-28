Volleyball at NC State and UNC – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (12-10, 3-7 ACC) at NC State and UNC

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: at NC State

at NC State 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, October 28 • 7 p.m

Friday, October 28 • 7 p.m 📍 Venue: Raleigh, NC | James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum

Raleigh, NC | James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

🆚 Opponent: at North Carolina

at North Carolina 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, October 30 • 1 p.m

Sunday, October 30 • 1 p.m 📍 Venue: Chapel Hill, NC | Carmichael Arena

Chapel Hill, NC | Carmichael Arena 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

PREVIEW

Clemson begins a two-week road stretch traveling to NC State and North Carolina

The Tigers take a 12-10 overall record and 3-7 ACC record into the weekend after defeating Boston College in Jervey Gym on Sunday

As a team, Clemson is 39th in team assists (1,041) in the NCAA and 44th in team kills (1,117)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,248) and total attacks (2,982) as of October 23

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech

Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 14 double-digit dig matches this season

Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in eight matches this season

She leads the team and the conference with 375 total digs and is 49th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well

Hannah is fifth in the conference in Kills (294), seventh in points (324) and eighth in Kills per set (3.63) and points per set (4.00)

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 18 matches this season and had 15 matches with double-digit kills

DEFENSE DRIVEN

Joining Devan Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath

and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)

The four of them currently have 805 of Clemson’s 1,248 digs

The 1,248 digs lead the conference and sits 83rd in the NCAA

CONSTANT CLARK

Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons

She has dominated the net clocking 211 career blocks, including 47 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set

This season, she has 37 total blocks and had a season-high six blocks (two solo, four assisted) at Notre Dame

Recently, Clark surpassed 500 career kills against Syracuse and has 135 this season

SLAVIK ASSISTS

Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons

Slavik surpassed 3,500 career assists vs. Boston College to become the seventh Tiger to accomplish the feat and has 3,514 total to sit seventh on Clemson’s career list, 176 assists behind the sixth-place holder

This season, Slavik has 753 assists to sit third in the conference and 67th in the NCAA – she is also fourth in the conference with 10.18 assists per set (51st in the NCAA)

