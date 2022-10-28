Volleyball at NC State and UNC – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (12-10, 3-7 ACC) at NC State and UNC
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: at NC State
- 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, October 28 • 7 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Raleigh, NC | James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
- 🆚 Opponent: at North Carolina
- 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, October 30 • 1 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Chapel Hill, NC | Carmichael Arena
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
- Clemson begins a two-week road stretch traveling to NC State and North Carolina
- The Tigers take a 12-10 overall record and 3-7 ACC record into the weekend after defeating Boston College in Jervey Gym on Sunday
- As a team, Clemson is 39th in team assists (1,041) in the NCAA and 44th in team kills (1,117)
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,248) and total attacks (2,982) as of October 23
DIGGING DEVAN
- Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
- The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech
- Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 14 double-digit dig matches this season
- Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in eight matches this season
- She leads the team and the conference with 375 total digs and is 49th in the NCAA
CAM CAN
- Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well
- Hannah is fifth in the conference in Kills (294), seventh in points (324) and eighth in Kills per set (3.63) and points per set (4.00)
- She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 18 matches this season and had 15 matches with double-digit kills
DEFENSE DRIVEN
- Joining Devan Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath
- Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)
- The four of them currently have 805 of Clemson’s 1,248 digs
- The 1,248 digs lead the conference and sits 83rd in the NCAA
CONSTANT CLARK
- Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons
- She has dominated the net clocking 211 career blocks, including 47 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set
- This season, she has 37 total blocks and had a season-high six blocks (two solo, four assisted) at Notre Dame
- Recently, Clark surpassed 500 career kills against Syracuse and has 135 this season
SLAVIK ASSISTS
- Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons
- Slavik surpassed 3,500 career assists vs. Boston College to become the seventh Tiger to accomplish the feat and has 3,514 total to sit seventh on Clemson’s career list, 176 assists behind the sixth-place holder
- This season, Slavik has 753 assists to sit third in the conference and 67th in the NCAA – she is also fourth in the conference with 10.18 assists per set (51st in the NCAA)
For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.
.