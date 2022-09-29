Volleyball at Louisville and Notre Dame – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (9-5) at No. 2 Louisville & Notre Dame

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: at No. 2 Louisville

🗓 Date/Time: Friday, September 30 • 7 p.m

📍 Venue: Louisville, Ky. | Jervey Gym

📺 Watch: ACCNX

📊 Stats: Live Stats

🆚 Opponent: at Notre Dame

🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, October 2 • 1 p.m

📍 Venue: Notre Dame, Ind. | Jervey Gym

📺 Watch: ACCNX

📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

Clemson travels to Louisville and Notre Dame for its first ACC road matches of the season

The Tigers take a 9-5 record into the weekend after dropping two matches at home this past weekend to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest

As a team, Clemson is 14th in team assists (699) in the NCAA, 16th in kills (751) and 28th in service aces (98)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs and total attacks as of September 26

GREAT CATE

Junior Cate Long has been leading the charge for the Tigers over the past four matches

In the last four matches, she has clocked double-digit kills in each posted two double-doubles vs. Samford and Virginia Tech

Against Virginia Tech, Long finished with a career-high 21 kills off 55 attacks surpassing her previous best of 15

She is second on the team with 15 aces – including clocking four at ETSU earlier this season

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech

Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 13 double-digit dig matches this season

Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in five matches this season

She leads the team and the conference with 255 total digs and is 29th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well

Hannah leads the conference in Kills (220) and points (243.5), is second in total attacks (485) and is third in Kills per set (4.00) and points per set (4.43)

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 13 matches this season and had 11 matches with double-digit kills

DEFENSE DRIVEN

Joining Devan Taylor and Cate Long in the back row have been freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath

Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)

The four of them currently have 520 of Clemson’s 836 digs

The 836 digs lead the conference and sits 42nd in the NCAA

COLLEEN’S SUMMER

Junior Colleen Finney took advantage of all of Clemson’s resources for success away from the court

Finney went on the Inaugural POWER trip to Chicago with other career driven women

She took a trip to Las Vegas in July for the Sports Business Classroom Business of Basketball Immersive Experience to learn more about the business side of sports

Read more about Colleen’s summer here

