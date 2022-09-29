Volleyball at Louisville and Notre Dame – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (9-5) at No. 2 Louisville & Notre Dame
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: at No. 2 Louisville
- 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, September 30 • 7 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Louisville, Ky. | Jervey Gym
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
- 🆚 Opponent: at Notre Dame
- 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, October 2 • 1 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Notre Dame, Ind. | Jervey Gym
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
- Clemson travels to Louisville and Notre Dame for its first ACC road matches of the season
- The Tigers take a 9-5 record into the weekend after dropping two matches at home this past weekend to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest
- As a team, Clemson is 14th in team assists (699) in the NCAA, 16th in kills (751) and 28th in service aces (98)
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs and total attacks as of September 26
GREAT CATE
- Junior Cate Long has been leading the charge for the Tigers over the past four matches
- In the last four matches, she has clocked double-digit kills in each posted two double-doubles vs. Samford and Virginia Tech
- Against Virginia Tech, Long finished with a career-high 21 kills off 55 attacks surpassing her previous best of 15
- She is second on the team with 15 aces – including clocking four at ETSU earlier this season
DIGGING DEVAN
- Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
- The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech
- Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 13 double-digit dig matches this season
- Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in five matches this season
- She leads the team and the conference with 255 total digs and is 29th in the NCAA
CAM CAN
- Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well
- Hannah leads the conference in Kills (220) and points (243.5), is second in total attacks (485) and is third in Kills per set (4.00) and points per set (4.43)
- She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 13 matches this season and had 11 matches with double-digit kills
DEFENSE DRIVEN
- Joining Devan Taylor and Cate Long in the back row have been freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath
- Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)
- The four of them currently have 520 of Clemson’s 836 digs
- The 836 digs lead the conference and sits 42nd in the NCAA
COLLEEN’S SUMMER
- Junior Colleen Finney took advantage of all of Clemson’s resources for success away from the court
- Finney went on the Inaugural POWER trip to Chicago with other career driven women
- She took a trip to Las Vegas in July for the Sports Business Classroom Business of Basketball Immersive Experience to learn more about the business side of sports
- Read more about Colleen’s summer here
