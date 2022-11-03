Volleyball at Florida State and Miami – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (12-12, 3-9 ACC) at Florida State and Miami

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: at Florida State

at Florida State 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, November 4 • 8 p.m

Friday, November 4 • 8 p.m 📍 Venue: Tallahassee, Fla.

Tallahassee, Fla. 📺 Watch: ACC Network

ACC Network 📊 Stats: Live Stats

🆚 Opponent: at Miami

at Miami 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, November 6 • 1 p.m

Sunday, November 6 • 1 p.m 📍 Venue: Coral Gables, Fla.

Coral Gables, Fla. 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

Clemson concludes a two-week road stretch traveling to Florida State and Miami

The Tigers take a 12-12 overall record and 3-9 ACC record into the weekend after dropping both matches last weekend

As a team, Clemson is 53rd in team assists (1,119) in the NCAA and 55th in team kills (1,199)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,350) and total attacks (3,259) as of October 31

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech

Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 15 double-digit dig matches this season

Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in eight matches this season

She leads the team and the conference with 408 total digs and is 52nd in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well

Hannah is fifth in the conference in Kills (314), eighth in points (347) and in Kills per set (3.57) and ninth in points per set (3.94)

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 20 matches this season and had 16 matches with double-digit kills

DEFENSE DRIVEN

Joining Devan Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath

and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)

The four of them currently have 869 of Clemson’s 1,350 digs

The 1,350 digs lead the conference and sits 99th in the NCAA

CONSTANT CLARK

Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons

She has dominated the net clocking 215 career blocks, including 48 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set

This season, she has 41 total blocks and had a season-high six blocks (two solo, four assisted) at Notre Dame

Offensively, Clark has 527 kills and 40 aces on her career (148 kills and nine aces this season)

SLAVIK ASSISTS

Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons

Slavik surpassed 3,500 career assists vs. Boston College to become the seventh Tiger to accomplish the feat and has 3,587 total to sit seventh on Clemson’s career list, 103 assists behind the sixth-place holder

This season, Slavik has 826 assists to sit third in the conference and 68th in the NCAA – she is also second in the conference with 10.20 assists per set (47th in the NCAA)

For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.