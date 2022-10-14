Volleyball at Duke – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (11-8, 2-5 ACC) travels to Duke
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: at Duke
- 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, October 16 • 1 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Durham, NC | Cameron Indoor Stadium
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
- Clemson travels to Duke for a Sunday afternoon matchup on the ACC Network
- The Tigers take an 11-8 overall record and 2-5 ACC record into the weekend after dropping a three-set match to No. 11 Georgia Tech
- As a team, Clemson is 19th in team assists (894) in the NCAA and 21st in team kills (963)
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,088) and total attacks (2,589) as of October 13
LAST TIME OUT
- Clemson dropped a three-set match to No. 11 Georgia Tech in a midweek Matchup
- Junior Camryn Hannah led the Tigers offensively with nine kills – she also had three block assists with Colleen Finney
- Junior Cate Long added eight kills and three aces
- Clemson came in at 96 in the latest RPI ranking on Monday
MIGHTY MIA
- Freshman Mia McGrath is coming into her own during her freshman campaign
- She has led the Tigers in Kills in both of their ACC victories this season, setting new career Highs in both matches (15 vs. Notre Dame and 16 vs. Virginia)
- She has tallied double-digit kills in four matches this season and is six kills away from hitting 100
DIGGING DEVAN
- Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
- The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech
- Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 14 double-digit dig matches this season
- Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in six matches this season
- She leads the team and the conference with 324 total digs and is 35th in the NCAA
CAM CAN
- Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well
- Hannah is third in the conference in Kills (265) and points (292), is fifth in Kills per set (3.79) and sixth in points per set (4.17)
- She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 15 matches this season and had 13 matches with double-digit kills
DEFENSE DRIVEN
- Joining Devan Taylor and Mia McGrath in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle
- Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)
- The four of them currently have 696 of Clemson’s 1,088 digs
- The 1,088 digs lead the conference and sits 51st in the NCAA
SLAVIK ASSISTS
- Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons
- Slavik sits seventh on Clemson’s career assist list with 3,388 total assists, 302 assists behind the sixth-place holder
- This season, Slavik has 627 assists to sit second in the conference and 64th in the NCAA – she is second in the conference with 10.11 assists per set (53rd in the NCAA)
- She has clocked a single-game high of 52 kills on six occasions throughout her career, including two this season
