Volleyball at Duke – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (11-8, 2-5 ACC) travels to Duke

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: at Duke

at Duke 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, October 16 • 1 p.m

Sunday, October 16 • 1 p.m 📍 Venue: Durham, NC | Cameron Indoor Stadium

Durham, NC | Cameron Indoor Stadium 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

Clemson travels to Duke for a Sunday afternoon matchup on the ACC Network

The Tigers take an 11-8 overall record and 2-5 ACC record into the weekend after dropping a three-set match to No. 11 Georgia Tech

As a team, Clemson is 19th in team assists (894) in the NCAA and 21st in team kills (963)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,088) and total attacks (2,589) as of October 13

LAST TIME OUT

Clemson dropped a three-set match to No. 11 Georgia Tech in a midweek Matchup

Junior Camryn Hannah led the Tigers offensively with nine kills – she also had three block assists with Colleen Finney

Junior Cate Long added eight kills and three aces

Clemson came in at 96 in the latest RPI ranking on Monday

MIGHTY MIA

Freshman Mia McGrath is coming into her own during her freshman campaign

She has led the Tigers in Kills in both of their ACC victories this season, setting new career Highs in both matches (15 vs. Notre Dame and 16 vs. Virginia)

She has tallied double-digit kills in four matches this season and is six kills away from hitting 100

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech

Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 14 double-digit dig matches this season

Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in six matches this season

She leads the team and the conference with 324 total digs and is 35th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well

Hannah is third in the conference in Kills (265) and points (292), is fifth in Kills per set (3.79) and sixth in points per set (4.17)

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 15 matches this season and had 13 matches with double-digit kills

DEFENSE DRIVEN

Joining Devan Taylor and Mia McGrath in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle

and freshmen Becca Micelle Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)

The four of them currently have 696 of Clemson’s 1,088 digs

The 1,088 digs lead the conference and sits 51st in the NCAA

SLAVIK ASSISTS

Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons

Slavik sits seventh on Clemson’s career assist list with 3,388 total assists, 302 assists behind the sixth-place holder

This season, Slavik has 627 assists to sit second in the conference and 64th in the NCAA – she is second in the conference with 10.11 assists per set (53rd in the NCAA)

She has clocked a single-game high of 52 kills on six occasions throughout her career, including two this season

For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.